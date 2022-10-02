Jesse Ramos: How much is enough?

Throughout history, there’s been a fierce debate about the role of government. I sincerely believe that the government is involved in far too many aspects of our lives, but we can save that discussion for another time. Instead, let’s focus on the jobs most Americans agree are best done by the government.

Most would agree that the central role of local government is to take care of infrastructure and public safety. These mandates generally include a well-functioning police and fire department and safe, well-kept roads and bridges. These three significant functions are where local governments have a comparative advantage in providing services with the lowest trade-offs.

In Missoula city and county, working-class citizens struggle to pay their ever-growing property tax bills. We hear confusion from taxpayers about why they need to pay for corporate welfare to the Marriot Hotel or a $25,000 dog statue. However, the average citizen is glad that at least she has a road she can travel to get to work, and when she turns on her tap, there will be clean water to drink. Despite the crushing taxes, Missoulians try to find ways to make it work, but they expect their government to uphold its end of the bargain.

Gas prices have soared, grocery bills have exploded, and rents have become outrageous. Citizens are looking to the government to cut back on some luxury/discretionary spending. That’s far from what they have received.

Instead, Missoulans got a 10.37% increase in their county taxes and an 11.59% increase in city taxes. In addition, when many constituents struggle to put food on the table, the county has decided to beg voters for $19 million in fairground improvements.

Missoula County/City has told us the increases are justified. Costs are rising, and as a result, taxes need to increase. Missoula leaders dare to compare themselves to the average household struggling to pay the bills. What is neglected in the comparison is the $23 million the county received in federal COVID-19 stimulus money, as well as increased population and property values already vastly growing their tax revenue.

Upon receiving this windfall, what did county officials do? They spent it mainly on projects that will need millions in ongoing costs long after all the pandemic relief money had been blown, leading to even more significant tax increases. Little, was spent on long-neglected bread and butter infrastructure projects.

To make matters worse, the county is now considering punishing the citizens of Lolo for the county’s fiscal irresponsibility. The residents of Lolo have been diligently paying their outrageous property taxes for generations and expecting only a few things in return — police, fire, road, and water infrastructure. Because some of Lolo’s elected officials have a habit of expanding the role of county government, they can’t even depend on that.

Instead, they are asked to consider a ballot measure asking for a so-called resort tax. Politicians often refer to this as a “tourist tax”. Like most things politicians say, this could not be more misleading. The average tourist is typically in town for a few days, and the residents are there daily; there is no question about who the primary taxpayer is.

After imposing a 10.5% tax hike, the county approved a record budget of $211.5 million. Now it is considering a sales tax on the residents of Lolo. County officials need to narrow their focus to the core essentials of government and realize they do not have a revenue problem; they have a spending problem. If not, they will continue to force out the poorest members of our community while benefiting the wealthiest.