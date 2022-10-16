Jesse Ramos: How to judge a judge

There is no question that many vital elections are coming up in our state, ranging from U.S. Congress to dozens of state legislative races.

However, the Montana Supreme Court race is the most crucial for the future of our state. Despite their importance, Supreme Court races typically attract far less attention from the average voter when compared to federal races.

This is unsurprising because Americans have been brought up in a society and culture that views a judge as unbiased and above reproach. We have often heard the expression “sober as a judge” and usually affiliate all judges with words such as “fair,” “impartial,” and “unbiased.”

Montanans like to think that judges apply the law fairly, act decently, and, without bias. We have an inherent belief that even if a judge has a political or personal preference, they will leave that at the door and recuse themselves when appropriate.

This is usually the case when discussing many local judges tasked with settling a civil matter, a traffic ticket, or a misdemeanor. Regardless of the good intentions of most judges, they are still human beings, and human beings are always susceptible to personal biases. And, just like a plaintiff or defendant in the case, the citizens of Montana have a choice about who interprets our laws.

The founding fathers of our nation designed the federal government, as enshrined in our Constitution, as one comprised of separate, but co-equal, branches of government: the legislative branch, which writes the laws; the executive branch, which enforces the laws; and the judicial branch, which interprets the laws. Our state Constitution also divides up Montana’s state government this way.

This separation of powers carefully divided these branches to provide checks and balances on government power. The courts are designed to be the arbiters of the law and are responsible for interpreting laws and ensuring that laws do not violate our constitutional rights. The judges on the Montana Supreme Court also have the responsibility to ensure that our state Constitution, in addition to our federal Constitution, is not violated by the state Legislature or the governor.

However, many Americans, particularly on the ideological left, believe that the court should also make the law and act as the super-legislature and executive. If an unconstitutional law is passed, many Americans believe it is the Supreme Court’s job to uphold it if it fits their ideology. This is something the founders feared the most.

In Montana, laws are made by the people’s duly elected representatives in the state house and Senate. These lawmakers are usually very active in their communities, seen at barbecues, graduations, weddings, etc., and evaluated by their constituents, facing re-election every two years. This makes these lawmakers far more accountable to their constituents than a far away, little-known supreme court justice. The role of a judge is to interpret the law and leave the rest up to the people’s duly elected representatives in the legislative and executive branches of the state.

Judge Jim Brown is an originalist who respects the Montana Supreme Court's immense power and recognizes its tremendous responsibility. Judge Brown understands judicial restraint, and although he might not like some of the laws that come before him, he realizes that it is not in his job description to strike them down if they are constitutional. Judge Brown believes that the Legislature and executive branch are the only branches with expressed power from the people to make laws.

For those like me who believe in the separation of powers and the restrained vision for government, Judge Brown is more firmly in your camp than his opponent.