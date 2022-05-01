Jesse Ramos: Local Montana governments can help address affordable housing

A white picket fence, kids running around the back yard, your most beloved and valuable asset building equity through sweat, mortgage payments, and time. This American Dream was always seen as achievable through hard work, grit, and tenacity, but has become out of reach for many young Montanans. Montana is an incredible place to live. Our state is home to gorgeous natural landscapes, vibrant communities, and some of the most down-to-earth people you’ll ever meet. However, while our state offers so much, the future of Montana families and our way of life is threatened by what we’re missing — affordable housing.

For many young Montanans, buying a home is currently out of the question. While a Millennial’s income is higher today than their parents’ income was at the same age, this doesn’t soften the blow of soaring home prices that are far outpacing modest income increases. Buying a $600,000 home in Missoula used to get you land, luxury, and a fat slice of the American Dream. Yet now you’d be lucky to get into a bidding war for an average single-family home for any less than that. And the rest of the state doesn’t seem far behind.

The most agreed -upon reason for a lack of affordable housing is a lack of supply. During my time in public office, I heard this every day, from Democrats and Republicans, from developers and renters. Clearly, there is a large population wanting to purchase a home and a large group of construction companies and developers who want to make money by providing homes for their neighbors. Yet, supply is slow to come to market.

It has been reported in the Missoulian that our city needs at least 2,400 new housing units just to keep pace with the current demand but, even in the best-case scenario, only 50% of those permits are issued each year. What gives? There are developers primed to work and customers ready to pay, but something keeps getting in the way – permitting delays, slow planning processes and bureaucratic paralysis: in other words, the government.

Local governments across Montana are abusing their power by micromanaging our towns in ways that drive up costs by artificially stifling new housing supply. These delays, coupled with the out-of-control inflation caused by government spending and loose monetary policy, have hit many Montanans with a knockout punch.

Average construction material costs have skyrocketed nearly 30% in the past two years according to the Producer Price Index. Cities throughout the state will sit on subdivision and building permit applications for years. If local governments would simply allow these projects to proceed in a timely manner, the costs to Montanans would be tens of thousands of dollars less per home during inflationary times like these.

There is a simple, proven solution if our local government had the will and the humility to act. Phoenix allows the private sector — professional architects and engineers - to self-certify building plans to expedite the approval process. These professionals are required to take a one-month course on city regulations and subject themselves to random audits.

As a result, projects that are allowed to go through this process have an average turnaround time of less than 24 hours. This provides greater certainty for the development community, allows the developers to rapidly solve the problem of housing affordability, and saves the taxpayers a boatload by putting a chunk of the approval costs on the shoulders of the private sector.

This is a real and tangible solution if local governments are willing to give SOME of their power back to the people. You will no doubt hear from politicians and career bureaucrats that this cannot be done. Don't fall for it; Phoenix’s population dwarfs the entire state of Montana's, and they were able to implement this policy in 2012 with fantastic results. They have already done the heavy lifting and worked out the kinks for us. It's time for our leaders to take this problem more seriously and act with the swiftness and effectiveness of Phoenix.

Jesse Ramos writes from a liberty-conservative point of view and is the community engagement director at Americans for Prosperity-Montana and a former Missoula city council member representing Ward 4 from 2018 to 2022.

