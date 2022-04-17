Jesse Ramos: Montanans deserve affordable housing and private property rights

I write to you today as a former city councilman with one goal: making housing affordable in Montana. Long before I was elected, I observed housing prices skyrocketing in the state. This problem has only accelerated in recent years particularly after the pandemic. This is nothing new to readers, but the real question is: what can the government do about it?

For example, a 2021 study from the National Association of Homebuilders estimated that excessive regulations add as much as $93,000 to the average price of building a single-family home. The government needs to do its part to reduce the barriers that add to that $93,000. A separate 2022 study from the Frontier Institute found that over 70 percent of primary residential areas in Montana’s most in-demand communities either outright prohibit or penalize affordable multi-family housing development.

These studies serve to quantify what I experienced after four years of serving on the Missoula City Council. If we truly want to make Montana’s housing affordable, we need to work together to restore private property rights to individuals and let the citizens decide what is best for their communities.

I observed, time and time again, multi-family unit developers faced with uncertainty and confusion when asking permission from local governments to build on their own property. Developers worked with city staff to develop a plan that fit all the current regulations and permitting requirements. Then they took the final step of the approval process — bringing the plans before the city council — only to be rejected.

This has a devastating impact on the housing market as a whole in our communities. This uncertainty, coupled with burdensome regulations such as minimum lot size, zoning, density and setback requirements, make Montana cities unattractive to build in.

Unfortunately, all of these compounded burdens often make the risk untenable for many builders. This is especially true for homes and units that would be most attainable for a large segment of the population. This large block of housing inevitably has lower profit margins compared to high end condominiums or single family homes.

Over the decades, cities have taken more and more property rights away from land owners with restrictive zoning and regulatory burdens. These are often implemented to appease the most affluent constituencies and special interest groups. For example, the elimination of single-family zoning is sold to the public as the banning of single-family neighborhoods, which couldn’t be further from the truth.

All it would amount to would be the ability of individuals and families to dictate what is built in their communities. Developers build what their community values and what their customers want to invest their hard-earned dollars in. There will always be a market for single-family homes, just as there will always be a market for multi-family developments.

If local and state officials truly want to solve affordable housing, they need to do the hard work and lead by easing zoning and regulatory burdens in their communities. This often means making tough decisions. While safety and public needs are real and we need to consider the impacts of building, in my experience almost none of the barriers to building are due to safety. They almost always stem from aesthetic, class, or demographic reasons.

Elected officials are tasked with following the law, the Constitution, and serving the needs of their constituencies. Montana needs more housing across the entire spectrum, from apartment complexes to duplexes, to single-family homes. It’s time for politicians to start giving back private property rights and tackle overly restrictive zoning and regulatory restrictions. The citizens of Montana deserve the opportunity to decide how to live their life by choosing how and where they want to live.

Jesse Ramos, writing from a libertarian perspective, is a former Missoula City Councilman, and the community engagement director for Americans for Prosperity-Montana.

