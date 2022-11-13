Jesse Ramos: More freedom, not more government

Well, the much talked about “Red Wave” quickly turned into a red trickle on Tuesday, if you can even call it that. Despite inflation roaring at 40-year highs, their 401(k)s being decimated, and gas prices eating up their entire paycheck, in most races, voters nationally did not seem to want a change. The main reason I can see is that the GOP (except in Florida) did not sufficiently differentiate themselves from their opponents with good policy ideas.

For Montana, voters demonstrated with another solid Republican victory that they like the direction their state is headed. Since 2020, Republican majorities in the state Senate and House, combined with Greg Gianforte in the governor’s office, have improved Montanans’ lives. Our state-elected leaders have acted as somewhat of a shield, to the best of their ability, from some of the most devastating, top-down policies coming out of Washington.

Montana is heading in the right direction by most available metrics. We are sitting on a massive budget surplus after cutting taxes and controlling spending increases. Critical infrastructure projects have gotten underway, deregulation in several key Montana industries, and free speech is once again guaranteed on college campuses.

However, there is still much left to do in our fine state, and the upcoming 2023 legislative session will give the GOP the opportunity to fulfill their promises to voters. That promise amounts to giving freedom back to the people to allow them to create their own future, a better future than that offered by asking the government to plan our lives for us.

The biggest issues on the minds of Montana voters are rising costs, the education of their children, and the cost of housing. The answer to all these problems is freedom and, therefore, less government. Over the last three years, we have all seen the “government is the solution” on full display in our country, and the results are all around us.

Montana ranked 36th in the nation in terms of education literacy before the COVID learning loss, and parents feel they do not have enough input as to how their children are educated. The Legislature can and should expand educational opportunities that empower every kid to realize their potential. The Legislature needs to recognize that the parents and teachers know best how our children are educated and give them the freedom to do so. Montana's Legislature should fund students, not systems.

With housing, the Legislature can take many of the recommendations from the governor’s housing task force to eliminate barriers in zoning, lot sizes, and unnecessary regulations. The Legislature must place their belief in free people to solve these issues by allowing builders to build and buyers to buy. Builders are naturally incentivized to provide housing that fits their communities and build what the people want.

Finally, people want the government to do its part to ease the burdens of inflation by taking less of their money and recognizing that they alone know best how to spend their money, not the government. The state Legislature did a fantastic job responsibly budgeting, cutting taxes, and yielding a surplus by shrinking the government. It is now time to show the people the benefits of a shrinking government by distributing that surplus in the form of permanently lower rates, a simpler tax code, and broad tax cuts.

My hope is that the Legislature recognizes that their mandate from voters is to give them more of their freedom back and allow them to make their own destinies. If the Legislature forgets this mandate, it’s up to the citizens to remind them of it by staying involved during the legislative session. Montana will only continue to elect Republicans if they continue to deliver solutions that make their lives better by giving them more of their freedom back.