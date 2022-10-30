Jesse Ramos: Redistributing poverty

In just over a week, Missoula voters will be asked whether they want to fund a 20-mill levy, starting at roughly $5 million annually in perpetuity to support homeless services.

Let’s start by saying that no one in Missoula wants to see a fellow human being sleeping under a bridge or on a sidewalk. However, voters deserve a realistic view of the tradeoffs, facts, and measurable outcomes if they vote to pass this measure.

As I explained in a recent column, a vast majority of the $23 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars Missoula County received last year did not go to aging infrastructure projects such as the Lolo water system or the county’s failing roads. Instead, most of the money went to projects that would require millions of dollars in ongoing funding, such as the “temporary” homeless camps.

Now the county commissioners are begging voters (using taxpayer-funded postcards), to cover the shortfall of their shortsighted decisions. They are now asking the residents to fork over nearly $5 million a year to pay for a behemoth bureaucracy, with a minor fraction of the money, trickling down to the homeless.

It is important to note that most Missoulians are already struggling. Missoula is not a wealthy city. A 2018 study showed that Missoula, out of 19,495 cities and towns in the U.S., ranked 33rd for income inequality. Missoula household incomes come in at $50,947, which is 21% less than the national average of $68,404.

One of the best things about Missoula is that many of our residents have huge hearts. They care for their neighbors, the misfortunes of the homeless sadden them and, most importantly, they believe their elected leaders when they say their solutions will work,

even if it means immense personal sacrifice.

Let’s examine whether the tactics the county commissioners are selling us will solve the problems we face or help the populations they proclaim to want to help.

California has already done a lot of the heavy lifting in demonstrating whether massive government spending improves the lives of its residents, the homeless, or lowers the homeless population in their state.

Between 2018 and 2021, California spent $13 billion on the homeless situation in the state, while Los Angeles is spending north of $837,000 to house a single homeless person. It is safe to say that California, long ago, followed the advice of Commissioner Dave Strohmaier and stopped with the “handwringing” and “got down to business.”

So, what have the results been? Between 2019 and 2021 alone, California’s homeless population grew by over 7%, while the number of people utilizing long-term shelters increased by over 34%. The most heartbreaking statistic is that the deaths of unhoused people in Los Angeles County have gone up 160% since 2015.

This is all evidence that top-down, government-mandated solutions have failed the homeless and communities repeatedly, while only benefiting government bureaucracy. Most importantly, government spending on these programs reduces the quality of life for everyday citizens. There is no question that citizens who get government jobs created by this spending and income redistribution will benefit, but at the cost of their neighbors’ hard-earned dollars.

If you support increasing aid to the homeless, you’d get more bang for your buck by donating to one of Missoula’s many nonprofits addressing the problem. That would help these struggling communities far more than the proposed $5 million annual levy, without pricing out your struggling fellow citizens and their great-grandchildren to pay for your yes vote in perpetuity. The government does not and cannot redistribute wealth; it only redistributes poverty.