Jesse Ramos: Regulation causes inflation

Last Fourth of July, the White House bragged that the average price for the holiday BBQ had dropped by 16 cents as evidence that the “Biden Economic Plan was working.” This year, Americans are shelling out an extra 10 dollars this Fourth of July for the same holiday cookout. Using the same standard that the White House used last year, it seems fair to say that Biden’s economic plan is not working; it is having devastating consequences on the lives of the American people.

To reiterate from my previous column, inflation happens when you have too many dollars chasing too few goods when demand for goods outpaces supply- the ability to make goods. A few of the counterclaims to that column are that regulations do not cause inflation; allegedly, greedy corporations are the real cause.

This claim is made during every economic crisis. It is worth taking seriously because it seems intuitive to people who do not deal with these matters on a regular basis. Regulations in themselves do not cause the general price level (inflation) to increase. But there is no doubt that many regulations do increase the price of goods.

An increase in the price of some goods, like energy, can be especially impactful because energy is required to do so many things. A single price increase can affect everything across the entire structure of production. From raw materials like making plastics to transportation to continued consumption of electricity.

Think of it like this: petroleum plastics are what your laptop is made of and how it was transported to you via diesel engines and what is used in servicing the hydroelectric dam which powers your laptop’s battery. A single policy can profoundly affect prices. One of Biden’s first actions after taking office was to stop new oil and gas leases on federal lands and waters. This was followed closely by the administration’s decision to cancel the Keystone XL pipeline. These are just a few of the administration’s dozens of policies that dampen both the supply of oil and investor sentiment towards investing in new production, both leading to higher prices. These policies have been having a devastating impact on the price of gas since the day Joe Biden took Office.

However, just this past weekend the president, to shift blame away from himself, attacked gas stations across the county as the primary culprit for the high gas prices. He Tweeted out an ominous demand to gas stations to lower their price at the pump. As I previously noted, it is not that simple. So, the question becomes, what can be done about the soaring prices?

To answer, it is important to note that corporations are regulated by two entities, the government, and the corporation’s customers. Both impact the price of products. Competition naturally acts as a price regulator in a free economy. This is because producers constantly face pressure from their competitors to make better quality products at a lower price to keep their customers from going elsewhere. And governments are not imposing costs on doing business.

If it was indeed the “greedy corporations” voluntarily keeping costs high to increase profits, why didn’t they do this last year, the year before, or in 2019 before the pandemic? The answer, of course, is because something else is at play, Government regulation, fiscal policy in Congress, and monetary policy from the Fed.

It is time for Washington to get out of the way of businesses trying to solve their customers' problems and let the people decide what the best direction of the energy sector is. In my next column, I will be discussing actual policies that Congress and the president could enact that would have an immediate impact on the price of goods and services to give relief to the American people.