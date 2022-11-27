Jesse Ramos: Taxing Montana into poverty

An amazing thing happened during the midterm elections, a true miracle on the Clark Fork that has been largely overlooked and a measure of the pain voters are feeling because of inflation.

Missoula County residents voted down not one but two ballot measures. Yes, you read that correctly.

One measure was for $19 million, primarily to move a perfectly good ice rink from one side of the fairgrounds to the other. The other measure was to spend $5,000,000 a year to fund more government bureaucracy while pretending it was to help the homeless.

How did these measures fail? Did Missoula grow a heart that was two sizes too small? Of course not.

The sad reality is that Missoulians, like all Montanans, are struggling with inflation, crushing taxes, and mountains of burdensome regulations. Voters sent a loud signal that elected leaders need to shrink the role of government to its core functions because they cannot afford any more expansion.

For too many years, citizens across the state have put tremendous trust in their elected leaders when they put something on the ballot. Whether the cause was new schools, infrastructure, veterans’ services, or any number of other issues, we believed our leaders when they said they’d done everything they could with available resources and that these ballot measures were essential.

However, in recent months voters have been forced to question everything the government tells them as they feel the pain of inflation caused by Washington’s wasteful spending.

In the midst of higher prices, Missoula County voters were told that their taxes needed to be raised by 11% to continue receiving emergency services and road infrastructure and that they needed to shell out $19 million to move an ice rink.

This was on the heels of being told that they needed to vote for a gas tax that would generate half a million a year. A short time later, they were asked to pass nearly ten times that amount to fund homeless services.

With inflation bearing down on them and their tax dollars clearly being mismanaged, Missoulians were forced to make a choice. Should they keep more of what they earned and trust their ability to best spend it for themselves and their families, or should they give even more to a government that clearly doesn’t know how to balance a budget or prioritize the services only it can provide, such as police, fire, and infrastructure?

I hope elected officials in Missoula respect democracy and honor the will of the voters by not pursuing hidden taxes and funding mechanisms to enact the plans voters unequivocally rejected. Sadly, this does not seem to be the case. Just last week, in a blatant threat to democracy, Commissioner Strohmaier stated that the Crisis Services plan would get “done one way or another.”

Hopefully, the state government will take the message from Missoula voters and start taking less money from its hard-working citizens and allow them to keep more of what they earn.