Jesse Ramos: The next step for education in Montana

With the most contentious school board races in memory now in the rear-view mirror, education and parental rights remain top of mind for many in Montana.

If you haven’t followed this story, let me catch you up. 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic response revealed a problem in the public school system to many parents. They feel it is inflexible, top-down, and unresponsive to their concerns. Beyond questions of masking and vaccination policy, there are other core disagreements about the purpose of education itself; they feel forced to attend schools interested in forming their kids' values in directions they disagree with. These parents ran for school board or volunteered on those campaigns out of frustration.

Some have attended AFP-Montana education and training events and city council meetings during my term. So, I’ve met these folks — and, let me be clear: they are in no way opposed to public schools, and neither am I. They want to make their local schools better; they desire a quality education for everyone’s kids. Yes, there are policy disagreements, some of which I disagree with, but there can be no doubt their motivation is to improve our schools.

These parents have been articulating that they feel locked in a system with no ability to make a better choice for their children. I sympathize with that because there is a better way, a vision for a better state of education in Montana. But it means a shift in the foundational structure of our public education system. One that improves public schools, empowers families, and sees education as a lifelong process, not just a thing that goes on in school buildings.

But first, we need to start with a deep belief in people, in students' ability to develop talents which become useful skills when given an environment that prioritizes their individual needs. To change that system, we need a shift in more foundational incentives. We need to align our education system with the student’s ability to self-actualize in ways that create value for themselves and others. And we need to reject the idea that meaningful learning only happens in a classroom and that politicians or administrators are the best people to say what those classrooms should look like.

I believe that all sides of the debate see this as a problem, just not the same way. Our public school teachers are too often locked into teaching to standardized tests rather than working to unlock the individual potential of their students. They cannot inspire educational enthusiasm like they want to because of the top-down curriculums imposed by politicians. They do this because our current system incentivizes those priorities to the detriment of both the teacher and the student.

I believe Montana students should be able to go to the school, take the class, or learn the trade that helps them realize their individual potential. That requires tying the system's incentives to the success of each unique Montana kid and young adult. This means the money we spend on each student follows them to what evokes their talents into reality — lowering the barriers to choices across the private/public divide and the school district divide.

Why make education a TV dinner when it could be a buffet? Let the people closest to the problem choose which class to take without the intra-district and school boundaries in a permissionless way.

We must align our educational system to one that is as diverse as our children: giving each learner the chance to discover their talents, develop their skills and knowledge, and reach their fullest potential in the environment that works best for them, whether it be public, private, charter, micro-school or learning pod.

By doing so, accountability to what is best for the student becomes the priority, and parents concerned about the education environment for their children can go to the place that does realize that potential.

We must free up our teachers, not lock them down more.

We can do better for Montana's students. It requires dropping the all-or-nothing approaches and old paradigms and refocusing from who controls the system to how it works.

Jesse Ramos writes from a liberty-conservative point of view and is the community engagement director at Americans for Prosperity-Montana and a former Missoula city council member representing Ward 4 from 2018 to 2022.

