Jesse Ramos: The solution to the inflation crisis

Inflation has now reached a 40-year high of 9.1% in June. This has devastating impacts on Americans. At this point, most Americans want the ability to afford rent and food, fill their gas tank, and take that summer vacation. They don’t want to spend their lives constantly worrying about money. They want things to go back to normal.

I recently made the case that inflation is not primarily caused by price gouging and the war in Ukraine. I am not alone in that viewpoint, as Jerome Powell, the chairman of the Fed, agrees with me. Powell recently admitted that inflation is caused by a government-induced overheating of the U.S. economy.

And despite the rhetoric, the blame for inflation does not lie with just one political party. This fact is crucial to implementing better policy in the future and not making the same mistakes.

Unfortunately, neither Congress nor the president can take back the lockdowns, the multiple rounds of ill-advised stimulus checks, and the trillions in bailouts to state and local governments and corporations.

However, they can get control of the current budget deficit and the issuance of new debt. Every dollar of deficit spending puts pressure on the Fed to buy up the new debt, which increases the money supply and further devalues money currently in the system. Americans cannot afford a single cent more of Fed-injected money that undermines their purchasing power.

All levels of government can help end the inflation fire by removing barriers inhibiting production and profitability for enterprises: I am talking about regulations in the energy sector and the larger economy. More entrepreneurship and productivity will help us get out of this mess, but the government bars the way. Luckily, the governor is leading the way in Montana with his Red Tape Relief Commission.

I know some are blaming these prices on greedy “price gougers.” There are always those willing to leverage human greed to keep the eyes of the public off their failures. However, if it were as simple as price gouging, the stock market would be booming, with investors looking to participate in those profits and protect their purchasing power in the face of inflation. But the S&P 500 index is down nearly 19% year to date. This is because most corporations comprising the index are experiencing shrinking corporate profits.

The Federal Reserve also plays a significant role in slowing down inflation. It should continue to raise the Federal Funds Rate and pay interest on reserves while simultaneously reducing the assets on its balance sheet. The Fed will need to pursue a more neutral plan focused mainly on curbing inflation. Unfortunately, the Fed has placed itself in a challenging position to do these things. It procrastinated tightening for too long.

The result of this might have to be raising rates higher and faster than the Fed otherwise would have, leaving it with only two options: Fully commit to fighting inflation and possibly induce a recession or continue to let inflation destroy the purchasing power of the American people.

In the future, Congress must review the Fed’s authorities and objectives while fixing the way the federal government budgets. For years, despite proclaiming independence, the Fed has over-accommodated Congress’ excessive spending and has focused too much on issues best left up to the private sector, such as “maximum employment.”

We have solutions at our fingertips to get inflation under control. Hopefully, our lawmakers see these solutions as the opportunity to help the American people."