Jesse Ramos: The true cost of inflation

Ronald Reagan once said, “Inflation is as violent as a mugger, as frightening as an armed robber and as deadly as a hit man.” Few Americans in recent generations fully understood the true meaning of that quote until these last few months, and many Americans do not fully understand what inflation is or, more importantly, what causes it.

Milton Friedman, Nobel Prize-winning economist and host of the wildly influential “Free to Choose” TV show in the late 1970s and early ‘80s, famously said, “Inflation is always and everywhere a monetary phenomenon in the sense that it is and can be produced only by a more rapid increase in the quantity of money than in (economic) output.”

In other words, inflation comes primarily from money policy (at the Federal Reserve) and its interplay with fiscal policy in Washington, D.C. As the Federal Reserve, under pressure from Congress, increases the amount of money in circulation faster than the growth of the economy’s output, there is an increase in prices. It is important to note that inflation in this sense doesn’t reference an increase of a single price but the experience of overall prices in the economy rising.

That only sounds difficult to understand. Here’s another way to think about it: The more there is of something, the less valuable it is, all other things being equal. The same holds true for money as pizza on family pizza night: The first slice is as valuable as you are hungry, but as you get full — the function of pizza fulfilled — the less valuable the next slice is. That happens until the subjective value of pizza drops. Economists call this principle “marginal utility.”

For monetary policy, there is a quantity (or amount of ordered pizza) that satisfies the role of money in the economy, but too much money creation and you get inflation as the value of money declines.

The annual inflation rate for the United States over the last 12 months is 8.6%, a 40-year high, as last reported on June 10. The Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index survey fell to an all-time low of 50.2 this past month, lower than in the height of the great recession of 2008. Major corporations are experiencing shrinking profits and plunging stock prices despite cries of “price gouging” from the White House. The amount of debt held by the public went from $17.2 trillion on Jan. 2, 2020, to $23.9 trillion on June 16, 2022. In addition, the Fed’s assets doubled since right before the pandemic and the U.S. money supply expanded by more than 40% during that same period. All of this is drastically lowering the value of all dollars, causing prices to skyrocket.

Prices are being pushed even higher by mountains of top-down regulations that make it impossible for businesses to catch up with ever increasing demand. On the first day of the Biden administration, the national average for gasoline was $2.38 a gallon. Today, the national average price for a gallon of unleaded gas is over $5.03.

In the face of a nation hurting from government policies, what does Washington plan to do? Unfortunately, the plan is to further devalue our currency by spending even more money and create even more red tape that gets in the way over businesses helping customers solve their problems. Bad policies from both political parties caused this crisis, but the good news is that it means better policies can fix it. I will be discussing these policies at length in my next column.

Jesse Ramos writes from a liberty-conservative point of view and is the community engagement director at Americans for Prosperity-Montana and a former Missoula city council member representing Ward 4 from 2018 to 2022.

