Jesse Ramos: Three steps to better health care for Montana

Every Montanan wants a health care system that works for him or her.

To achieve that goal, we need to believe in the people of Montana’s ability to make decisions about their health care without the government sticking its nose where it doesn’t belong. We need to trust medical experts, not politicians when it comes to making decisions about care. And we need to believe in the ability of market competition to provide solutions that work for everyone.

In my first column, I explained how our top-down, government-mandated, one-size-fits-all health care system is broken. Insurance and health care industry subsidies offer perverse incentives that keep costs high and quality low by suppressing competition.

In my second column, I discussed how direct primary care helpfully liberates patients from the health insurance industry and provides price transparency that creates affordable options without government subsidies or insurance intermediaries.

Today I will detail the steps Montana can take to get the government out of the way and create a Personal Option that provides the affordable, high-quality health care everyone wants.

As our friends at the Frontier Institute have pointed out, occupational licensure in medicine can be a major barrier creating unnecessary costs. Health care consumption in the U.S. is a national market; people travel all the time to get health care from other states. Would any one of the readers of this column think a doctor licensed in Idaho or Utah is any less qualified than one licensed in Montana?

Arbitrary labor regulations drive up costs and provide a disincentive for doctors to move to Montana. A simple change — granting licensure reciprocity— would go a long way in driving up the supply of medical labor which pushes prices down.

During the pandemic, emergency flexibilities afforded by the state allowed for a streamlined process for medical professionals to become licensed to practice in Montana if they had a license in good standing in another state. This was a good policy and a policy that should be made permanent after a successful demonstration of it during COVID. The legislature and governor will be considering a very common-sense piece of legislation to do just that in the next session.

Another needed reform that became very clear with the COVID crisis is health care free speech.

While the concepts of health care and free speech might not seem to go together at first, protections for free speech in health care are needed to allow medical experts to utilize the training they spent years obtaining to best help patients.

Medical professionals can face sanctions from the government for providing the most effective information to patients about the medicines that can help them. Drugmakers can be charged with a crime for letting doctors know about safe and effective off-label uses for their products.

This kind of chilled speech censorship is costing people dearly — in dollars and in needless suffering, and sometimes in lives.

Both state and federal governments have created mandatory licensure for these professions; it must also ensure that the coercion of this decision is not used to license important voices in our public health. After a pandemic where so many top-down institutions got major calls wrong, we need speech free from this implied threat to lose their license guaranteed.

These are straightforward solutions that the state government can act on during the next session to help all Montanans. Of course, there will be fierce lobbying against these reforms by those who want to protect the status quo and their bottom line. However, I believe the governor and legislature have the will to do the right thing.