Jim Amonette: Climate Conversations: Goldilocks: from just right to too hot!

Remember Goldilocks? When she tasted the three bears’ porridge, one was too hot, another too cold, but the third was “just right”. Earth is the “Goldilocks planet” — not too hot (like Venus), not too cold (like Mars), but just right for the development of life.

Our climate starts with the balance between energy from the Sun and energy sent back into space by the Earth. About 30% of the Sun’s energy is reflected away and doesn’t increase Earth’s temperature. The other 70% is absorbed and converted to infrared energy, causing Earth’s temperature to rise.

The relatively stable supply of the Sun’s energy, coupled with the right combination of greenhouse gases (GHGs) — primarily carbon dioxide (CO2) — and the open oceans and polar ice caps, produce our climate. The energy is absorbed, reflected, and reabsorbed to yield an average temperature of 57ºF.

The amount of energy the Earth sends out increases with temperature until the amount of that radiated energy equals the amount that’s absorbed. Based on the amount of energy received, Earth’s average temperature should be about 0ºF, well below the current average temperature of 57ºF!

The difference between these two temperatures is primarily due to our atmosphere and the GHGs that absorb and radiate infrared energy. Carbon dioxide, and other GHGs, plays a special role in the energy balance, reflecting infrared heat back to Earth and thus contributing to our agreeable climate.

The Earth’s climate has changed many times, but for the past 10,000 years, it’s been mostly “just right”.

Now, however, Earth’s energy balance has changed. Since the Industrial Revolution started around 1750, humans have added 1.2 trillion tons of CO2 and other GHGs to the atmosphere, half of it during the last 35 years! One-third of the CO2 came from deforestation and agricultural practices that unleashed carbon stored in forests and soils. The rest came from the combustion of fossil fuels. Currently, 85% of the CO2 added each year is just from fossil fuels.

Consequently, the Arctic has warmed and extreme weather events (heat, cold, rain, drought) have increased.

How can the build-up of infrared heat energy cause both heatwaves in Alaska and cold snaps in Texas? It makes sense that when the land and air are hotter, there are more heatwaves, but what about the cold?

Oceans cover 70% of the earth’s surface and absorb 90% of the extra heat energy trapped by CO2 and other GHGs. When the oceans get hotter, they evaporate more moisture into the air, and more rainfall results. Warmer air holds more water; sometimes it rains a year’s worth in a few hours!

Much cold weather comes from masses of air that sit over the Arctic and pick up the ambient temperature there. Then jet streams, fast flowing air currents, pull these air masses along with them as they flow from high- to low-pressure areas, or warm to cold areas.

Before Arctic warming, the polar jet stream corralled the cold air up there. Now, with the Arctic warming at 3-4 times the rate of the rest of the Earth, the temperature and pressure differences between the warm Equator and the cold North are smaller. The jet stream slows down and stalls for days and weeks, maintaining a hot dry period, or a cold or wet period. It makes long loops deep into the southern U.S. states, bringing them cold but heating the north.

How can we keep our planet in the ‘just right’ state? We need to vote for candidates who will support policies to reduce excessive greenhouse gases. Goldilocks would agree!