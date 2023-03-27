A March 4, Department of Interior new release, based on Secretary Haaland’s Order 3410, describes another federal commitment to restore “wild and healthy” herds of bison on American grasslands. Native American-led opportunities to establish new large herds owned or managed by Tribes will be “centrally prioritized”. A “shared stewardship plan” is presented in 3410, emphasizing co-management and some degree of co-control of public bison with Tribes. Unfortunately “wild and healthy” are not defined and Tribes promoting co-management have not provided details of their intentions.

Neither the news release nor 3410 cite laws mandating Interior to restore biotic diversity and integrity (wildness) in national parks and refuges, and these documents do not acknowledge almost certain conflicts between these obligations and goals of an uncertain number of Tribes for each park or refuge.

DOI must deal with two incompatible goals for managing bison. Primary goals for Tribes emphasize nutrition and economic needs, requiring intensive management for bison production – leading to domestication. National goals, based on congressional mandates, emphasize biotic diversity and integrity of bison landscapes with natural selection. They require minimizing management interventions.

Unfortunately, the news release and Order 3410 strongly promote Tribal goals as priorities of the Initiative. Adequate information on national goals to restore wild bison genotypes occurs only in an appendix to 3410. Required incompatible management prevents combining these goals. Tribal and national goals should be addressed fairly with a two-track approach, focusing separately on Tribal lands vs. on National Parks and Refuges. See more at mtwildbison.org.