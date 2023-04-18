We are coming up to the 100th anniversary of the infamous Scopes Monkey Trial. In 1925, high school teacher John Scopes was charged with violating Tennessee’s Butler Act, which declared it unlawful to teach any doctrine denying the divine creation of man as taught by the Bible.

Scopes, who discussed the theory of evolution in his classes, was convicted.

The Scopes’ monkey business is long behind us. There have been 98 years of scientific advancements (the internet, DNA, artificial intelligence).

Except maybe our Governor, who gave evasive answers when asked in 2017 if he believed essentially in the theory of evolution. So, I wonder, does he believe the earth is only 6,000 years old? Does he believe man walked with the dinosaurs?

In fairness, if you are a skeptic about whether man walked with the dinosaurs, just take a short trek down the halls of the Legislature.

Ken Burns, in his PBS series on our national parks, repeatedly called the national parks “America’s Best Idea”. True, but an equally good idea was this country’s development of universal, free, public education, particularly with its important feature of “local control”.

The great majority of us who grew up in Montana were educated in very good public schools. Most of us are proud of our education and have fond memories of a favorite teacher or two (although I can’t speak for Montana’s Freedom Caucus. I assume, contrary to all evidence, they had teachers.)

Speaking for myself, I feel only slightly morally impaired for lack of prayer in my public school.

We should respect and honor our public-school teachers. They are dedicated, hard-working and underpaid. They have difficult jobs to do and it is only getting more difficult with COVID, school shootings, and now, the culture wars.

Why then is there such hostility in the Legislature to teachers and public education? There are various proposals for re-injecting prayer in the public schools, diverting public education monies to so-called “choice” (charter) schools and proposals calculated to erode local control through legislative diktat. We’re all aware of book banning attempts at school libraries and movements to make sure that anything that smacks of sex education is carefully controlled.

One measure, HB 408, proposes to increase a tax credit for those who fund student scholarships to $200,000/taxpayer. That sucks taxpayer money out of the public education fund and diverts it to non-public (read “religious”) schools. By “religious,” I mean, of course, “Christian”. No Montanan would be happy to see a publicly-funded madrassa down the street.

But who is rich enough to take advantage of a $200,000 tax credit? Perhaps our Governor, who, unlike, our past president, probably pays his taxes.

These attacks are often from demagogues who like to fan the flames of the culture wars. There are those who genuinely believe that this country’s secular education system has gone to hell in a handbasket. They tend to blame this country’s ills on the failure to inculcate good, Christian values in our schools.

Parents should definitely have the right to send their kids to private or religious schools. Gov. Gianforte did, even though Bozeman public schools are considered to be very good. Just don’t drain taxpayer money out of the public-school funds to pay for that preference.

In times like these, it is well to remember that our nation was founded on the fundamental principle of separation of church from state. It shouldn’t be that hard. Just keep the ayatollahs and their morality police out of the public schools.

Montana may be in the running for the next Scopes/Monkey Trial. Fortunately for us, Florida is way ahead.