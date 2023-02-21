What is your favorite constitutional provision? Many would answer the First Amendment. With its speech protections, it is preservative of all other freedoms. Others, on the same rationale, might prefer the right to vote.

If Donald Trump was asked the question, my guess is that he would favor the self-incrimination clause in the Fifth Amendment. For a time, Trump disliked the Fifth, saying it’s for the “mob” and “if you’re innocent, why are you taking the Fifth?” Spoiler alert: Trump recently took the Fifth almost 450 times in a sworn deposition in New York.

There is one fundamental right, not quite so prominent, that is one of my favorites — the right to be “let alone.” In the words of the late William O. Douglas, from 1952, “the right to be let alone is indeed the beginning of all freedom.” This has now become the basis for what is known as the fundamental right of “privacy.”

The 1972 revision of the Montana Constitution added the right of individual privacy. The Montana Supreme Court, in a case called Armstrong, applied Montana’s own explicit privacy provision in 1999, finding that a woman’s right to choose is a protected constitutional right. Armstrong seemed less important then, because of the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision, Roe v. Wade. However, last year, in Dobbs, the U.S. Supreme Court swept away that federal constitutional protection.

Some argue that the Dobbs case should control Montana’s Constitution. Not so fast. Montana’s privacy provision is separate and not controlled by federal law. The Armstrong opinion noted that “Montana adheres to one of the most stringent protections of its citizens’ right to privacy in the United States — exceeding even that provided by the Federal Constitution.”

In an attempt to get around Armstrong, one of the more bizarre bills pending in the Legislature is SB 154 introduced by K. Regier. This bill seeks to amend Montana’s Constitution through legislative action. In essence, SB 154 states that the right of individual privacy in the Constitution “may not be construed as…recognizing a right to abortion…” That’s a new one for me. Any high school student studying basic civics knows that our Constitution is special and it cannot be amended through mere legislation with a simple majority vote.

Even the legal staff of the Legislature warned its sponsor about the bill’s constitutional deficiency. Regier, undaunted, soldiered on. The bill passed in the Senate and is now pending in the House.

Regier’s crackpot attempt to amend the Constitution through legislation is like attempting to repair a malfunctioning electronic system on an Abrams Tank with an electric hairdryer. The result on both is the same — neither works, but a lot of hot air will be generated.

I’ll bet Regier fancies himself a fiscal conservative, but this Bill is an utter waste of taxpayers’ money. When the courts invalidate this measure, I’m sure we will hear much wailing and gnashing of teeth from court-hating legislators.

Once in a depressed state, I was told by a friend, “cheer up, things could get worse.” So I cheered up, and, indeed, things got worse. The same senator, Regier, has sponsored a separate joint resolution specifying “the Supreme Court has no power…to define the law” and “it is the Legislature that defines what constitutes law, not the Supreme Court.” Has he never heard of the seminal opinion Marbury v. Madison, decided in 1803, in which Chief Justice Marshall said, “it is emphatically the province and duty of the judicial department to say what the law is.” That power of judicial review has been an essential component of our society’s fabric since well before Montana’s statehood.

I could share with Mr. Regier my copy of “Constitutional Law for Dummies,” but, lately, I’m finding I’m in need of it.