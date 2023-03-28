Years ago, the singing group Jefferson Airplane, released a classic song called “White Rabbit”. Its lyrics were based on the well-known “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland” by Lewis Carroll.

The lyrics begin:

One pill makes you larger

And one pill makes you small

It appears that our Attorney General, Austin Knudsen, may have taken the one that makes him “smaller”. To which one wit responded: “I didn’t think that was possible.”

Our Attorney General has quietly listed Montana as a supporter of a group called “Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine” (aka “Alliance for Hypocritic Medicine”). That group is trying to ban the abortion pill by suing the FDA. Threatened, Walgreens is declining distribution of the pill in Montana.

The case is pending in Texas, before a federal judge who is known for his anti-abortion views.

The reader may ask, why is Montana involved in this Texas case? Isn’t abortion a constitutionally protected right by the Montana Constitution? And why is this challenge so late? The federal FDA approved the safety and efficacy of the abortion pill twenty years ago.

Perhaps Mr. Knudsen has become more expert than the FDA on both efficacy and safety. On efficacy, maybe he took the abortion pill himself. When it didn’t work, he had his proof – it’s not effective.

Of course, he probably did that before the introduction of SB 458, which will now clarify his gender. Under that bill, a man is a “man” if he is capable of producing sperm.

We assume, but hope not to have to verify, that he has “sperm” capability. This should dispel any angst he might have on whether he should continue to take the pill.

Actually, his manhood has never been in doubt – he is the owner of guns.

On “safety”, Mr. Knudsen may be on firmer ground. If he actually took the pill and it can be demonstrated that he has lost many brain cells, perhaps the pill is not safe.

“But,” said one of my science friends, “you have no baseline. How do you know he had any to begin with?” I confess it’s not very scientific, but what’s the alternative? Relying on FDA studies?

Speaking of “rabbit holes”, our Attorney General injected himself into a controversy with a Helena hospital. A patient was hospitalized (we think) for COVID and insisted that she be treated with Ivermectin.

Ivermectin is a drug ordinarily used for the treatment of parasitic worms in large animals. Apparently, the patient insisted on receiving Ivermectin, but the doctor refused. Knudsen charged to the rescue, dispatching a highway patrol officer to “investigate” – or, according to St. Peters Hospital, to harass and intimidate.

In fairness, because of HIPAA’s privacy provisions, we don’t know that the patient didn’t suffer from horse parasites.

Even then, the FDA has blandly advised: “Never use medications intended for animals on yourself or other people.”

When Knudsen was accused of overreach, he responded: “absolute, utter nonsense.” So, it’s probably true.

Knudsen threw shade on his predecessors, calling them “do-nothing attorney generals”. He’s right. I’m quite sure none of them ever took the abortion pill. Knudsen added, “I’m absolutely more hands-on and certainly probably more aggressive than anybody has seen.”

There is some truth to that. I’ve never heard of an AG charging into a hospital to make sure a patient receives proper care – unless it’s abortion, of course, in which case all bets are off.

One caveat here. Ivermectin is sometimes used on humans. One of the common conditions is treatment for head lice.

This all could have been avoided if the patient had simply explained to the doctor: “It’s not COVID, it’s head lice.”