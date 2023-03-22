Florida’s governor recently proclaimed: “Florida is where woke goes to die.” Very insensitive given that’s what old people do.

We just celebrated St. Patrick’s Day, the saint who drove the snakes out of Ireland. Maybe the Florida governor is gunning for sainthood with his effort to drive the “wokes” out of Florida. Hopefully Governor DeSanctus is not ignoring Florida’s snakes – particularly that invasive species. No, I’m not talking about the recent asylum seeker from New York, I’m referring to the unwanted Burmese python.

The Florida governor, however, should be careful about unintended environmental consequences. When the snakes leave, the vermin thrive. “Wokes”, who knows?

Just the other day I heard a new one. The collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank was blamed on “woke capitalism”. So, I started thinking, what is “woke” anyway? Are “wokes” the plural of “woke”? Do we have it/them in Montana? Is woke something that just dies naturally, or do you have to kill it/them? Does it have to be born first? If so, is it protected from the moment of conception? Is it like herpes, where you don’t want it and you kind of suspect where you got it? What’s necessary to avoid a woke contagion?

Bethany Mandel recently authored an entire book on this country’s “woke indoctrination”. Full disclosure: I haven’t read it. But, in an interview, when she was asked to define “woke”, she struggled. The interviewer bailed her out: “It’s definitely something that you know what it is when you see it.” Wait a minute, that’s the same as Justice Potter Stewart’s 1964 attempt at defining “obscenity”. I paused, for a second. Surely, “woke” isn’t the same thing as “obscenity”.

Still searching, I watched an interview of a woman attending the CPAC conference, who complained about “wokeness”. The reporter asked the woman what does “woke” mean? She stammered, and then said something about critical race theory and the other “stuff”.

This reminded me of a conversation I had with a good Irish friend who said his brother was coming into a position of authority and couldn’t wait to fire one of his colleagues. I asked the brother “what does your brother have against this colleague?” He answered: “It’s kind of like Irish Alzheimer’s, he knows he hates him, he just doesn’t remember why.”

This isn’t as bad as Florida Alzheimer’s, where the person knows what they hate, but didn’t even knew why in the first place.

Lacking a good definition of “woke”, I am choosing my own. “Woke” is a person who is well-educated, respects science and history, listens to reason and evidence, and has empathy for the less fortunate. And, is vaccinated.

If that is the definition, then, yes, it’s working. Wokes are leaving Florida in droves.

No, don’t get alarmed. They’re not coming to Montana.

To help me deal with this confusion, I recommend a mental exercise. First, think outside the box (unless you are in Florida where this is no longer permitted). Then, whenever you see the term “woke”, substitute the term “bogeyman”. It helps. Thinking this way has the added advantage of garnering bipartisan support. After all, who is in favor of the bogeyman? Excluding, of course, the “Freedom Caucus,” which I’ve heard supports the unbridled freedom of the bogeyman to…bogey, I guess.

Maybe Montana’s governor could take a page from Florida. With 2024 right around the corner, I suggest he change the state motto from Oro y Plata (what does that mean anyway?) to “Montana, Where Bogeymen Go To Die”.

The governor can then brag about promises kept – “See, I’ve promised to rid Montana of bogeymen, and, look how successful I was.”

Somebody suggested the bogeyman is just a chimera. A Montana political advisor asked what is a chimera. I patiently explained that a chimera is a mythical fire-breathing, she-monster. I’m not sure how they knew she was a “she”, but this seems plausible. In Greek mythology she has a lion’s head, a goat’s body, and a serpent’s tail. Alarmed, the political advisor said: “Yeah, we’ve got to get rid of them too.”

As for Florida, despite the promise of purging Florida of woke, I’m not optimistic. Like the Burmese Python – too elusive.