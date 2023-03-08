Kudos to the leaders of the Montana Republican Party for their recent action in excommunicating Marc Racicot from the Party.

Most of us remember Racicot as a respected two-term Republican governor during the 90s. After that, Racicot moved to Washington D.C., where he served as National Chairman of the Republican Party — no small accomplishment for a kid from Libby.

I’m not exactly sure what the consequences are of being excommunicated. Is Mr. Racicot shunned? Is every true Republican in Montana now forbidden even to speak to him? If so, is that a bad thing?

The Republican Party used to advertise itself as the party of the “big tent”. The “tent” is apparently large enough to embrace the likes of Olympic pole-vaulter George Santos (aka Anthony Devolder) but too small for the likes of Marc Racicot.

Setting aside Racicot’s expulsion, the Montana Party must be commended for its embrace of the Montana Constitution’s visionary provision in Art. II, Sec. 28, “The Rights of the Convicted”.

In Montana, for example, we have Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen, who was charged with blasting through a stop signal on a school bus. She commented that she hopes this incident will raise awareness about “school bus safety”. That’s like Jeffrey Dahmer, after being caught in the act of cannibalism, saying he hopes this will bring attention to the national problem of food insecurity.

Arntzen is not alone. Montana Commissioner of Securities and Insurance, Troy Downing, a Californian in the process of changing his residence to Montana, was criminally prosecuted for falsifying his residency status to get a Montana hunting license. Our present governor was also criminally charged. It appears that he, in a fit of rage, physically assaulted a journalist. Giving the governor the benefit of the doubt, the journalist must have asked the wrong question.

It's almost as if the Republican Party has a covert affirmative action program for the ethically impaired. It’s one thing to restore their rights (I’m all for rehabilitation of the convicted), but to reward them with state-wide office is a bridge too far.

The resurrection of Ryan Zinke offers hope. Zinke, like Racicot, made the big time. He was appointed in 2016 as U.S. Secretary of the Interior. Unlike Racicot, however, Zinke’s tenure was scandal ridden. Shamefully, he had to leave that office “voluntarily” after 22 months.

At least, Zinke lasted longer than fellow Republican, EPA Administrator, Scott Pruitt, who was the subject of fourteen investigations for misconduct. Among his more trivial misactions, he required his employees to drive him all over the city in search of his favorite Ritz Carlton “moisturizer”. Whatever you might say about Zinke, using a Ritz Carlton moisturizer is not his thing. My guess is that he uses “Brut” (by Farberge).

Zinke found salvation. Last year, despite (or maybe because of) his scandalous history, he was elected to Congress. Zinke is a person of principles. Groucho Marx famously said, “These are my principles, if you don’t like them, well…I have others.”

In Congress, Zinke has the privilege of serving with looney Representative Marjorie Taylor Green, who just last session, was stripped of her committee assignments. Remember Green. She is the one who claimed that the 2018 California wildfires were caused by “Jewish lasers from space.” I can buy the laser bit. But how can she tell it is “Jewish”? If I had to guess I’d say, Moroccan.

Now she is a Republican mainstay, even in the absence (so far) of a criminal record.

Moving on up the ladder, Donald Trump recently accused Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who used to teach high school, of being a pedophile and a “groomer”. Pedophile, maybe, but “groomer”, no—his bedside manner is a complete turn-off.

So, come on, Mr. Racicot, don’t be a whiny victim. Take one for the team, compromise your integrity a bit. It doesn’t have to be a crime of violence, one small misdemeanor and you’re back in the saddle.

Or, if you remain stubborn, take comfort from another famous quip of Groucho Marx: “I won’t join an organization that would have me as a member”.

Jim Goetz is a lawyer and columnist who has committed to a weekly column over the course of the legislative session. He lives in Bozeman.