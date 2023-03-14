The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde has come to Miles City. The role of “Mr. Hyde” is played by Miles City Representative Greg Kmetz, who introduced a bill seeking to forbid any person who received the COVID vaccine from donating blood.

One woman testified in support of the bill citing a Facebook post pushing claims that COVID-19 vaccine turned the blood of embalmed corpses into fibrous clots — to which one recent widow quipped: “There’s life in the old boy yet.”

Fortunately, the bill was tabled in committee, but it’s symptomatic of a broader effort to protect our society’s most precious bodily fluids.

The bill doesn’t go far enough. Setting aside its omission of Diphtheria, Polio, and Measles, Kmetz’s bill glaringly fails to address leeches. Since the Middle Ages, the administration of blood-sucking leeches was a popular remedy for almost any malady. But Kmetz’s bill fails to provide for the hermetic separation of antibody-sucking leeches from the others. Until that is remedied, avoid leeches altogether — but consult your own doctor.

The intellectual godfather of the effort to save the world from Coronavirus is Donald Trump. In the early days of the pandemic, he gave a press conference. He had recently (i.e., two minutes before his press conference) seen a scientific study finding that the Coronavirus is averse to light. “So, supposing we hit the body with a tremendous—whether it’s ultra violet or just very powerful light…supposing you brought the light inside your body….”

He was not at all clear on which orifice would serve as the proper pathway. I assume he meant jamming it up the same orifice from whence the idea came in the first place.

Even better, Clorox. Trump suggested drinking bleach, “and then I see the disinfectant where it knocks it out in a minute. One minute….” What a dummy. Everyone knows Clorox must be injected. Drinking doesn’t work.

In 2021, an Arizona man, followed Trump’s advice on a related nostrum. The good news is it worked — he did not get COVID. The bad news is, after ingesting Chloroquine, he quickly died.

As for leeches, it’s surprising Trump didn’t mention them in his press conference. They have other ancient uses that have contemporary relevance. In 1560 a Frenchman wrote a story about a rotund king who used leeches in an attempt to extract his fat.

If Kmetz is Miles City’s monstrous Mr. Hyde, who is its “Dr. Jekyll”? That would be one of the greatest scientists of the last century, Dr. Maurice Hilleman, considered the father of modern vaccines. He was born in Miles City in 1919 and graduated from Montana State College (now MSU) in 1941.

By the end of his career, Dr. Hilleman had prevented pandemic flu, combined the Measles-Mumps-Rubella vaccines (MMR), developed the first vaccine against a type of human cancer, and more. He has been credited with saving more lives worldwide than any other scientist in history. MSU now has a prestigious scholarship program for worthy students, called the “Hilleman Scholars”.

Hilleman’s early post-graduate work involved sexually transmitted diseases, particularly Chlamydia. Then it was thought to be caused by a virus, but Dr. Hilleman determined it was actually caused by a bacterium, which meant that Chlamydia could be treated by antibiotics.

So, inter-generationally, we have the brilliant scientist, Dr. Hilleman (a.k.a Dr. Jekyll) working in his lab by day, seeking to save countless lives. But now we have Miles City’s Mr. Hyde, by night, seeking to choke off our blood supply.