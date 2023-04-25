For divorced parents fighting for child custody, there is hope. It used to be, if you could prove your ex-spouse was guilty of deviate sexual conduct, you win.

The present law, however, has a gaping hole. Although it lists the disqualifying crime as “deviate sexual conduct with an animal”, it says nothing about necrophilia. Now, SB 345 closes the gap by proposing an amendment adding, “or dead human body”.

This is comforting. If your former spouse had sexual relations with a dead person, he or she (usually a “he”), now will probably be disqualified from custody.

Who could possibly be against this critical amendment?

Perhaps the Montana Freedom Caucus. This seems just another example of government overreach. After all, having sex with a dead person is clearly a matter of personal choice.

This “crime” seems to fit the very definition of “victimless” crimes. Now some Montanans will have to cross the border to North Dakota to achieve sexual satisfaction.

Further, studies have shown that there is a strong inverse correlation between necrophilia and the abortion pill. The more necrophilia, the less need for the pill.

Although adding the term “sex with dead persons” filled an unmet need, other pending bills show an obsessive interest in sex that is borderline creepy.

Presently pending is SB 99, with the ironic title, “Youth Health Protection Act”. It proposes to prohibit healthcare professionals from treating “gender dysphoria” in youths. What is “gender dysphoria”? It is actually a recognized disease under Diagnostic and Statistics Manual — it is the “distress a person experiences due to a mismatch between their gender identity — their personal sense of their own gender — and their sex assigned at birth.”

Even though “gender dysphoria” is a defined medical disease, many in the Legislature think they know better than the doctors. They argue that a trans kid will grow out of it. These kids are just “confused”.

A different bill, SB 458, promised to give us a once-and-for-all definition of “sex”. But, comparing SB 99 with SB 458, the definition of “male” is different between the two. Same for “female”. This seems strange, given the divinely-inspired certitude behind SB 458. So, if trans kids are sexually “confused”, they’re not the only ones.

Fortunately for Montana’s Attorney General, should he need surgery, SB 99 exempts from its coverage those with “undervirilization” and any person whose “external biological sex characteristics…are irrevocably ambiguous”.

In 2004, as part of Bush Jr.’s reelection campaign, Karl Rove, hoping to increase conservative turn-out, persuaded many states, including Montana, to add a marriage amendment to the ballot specifying that marriage can only be between one man and one woman. Now that issue is passé. Same-sex marriage is now constitutionally allowed. Gay-bashing is not what it used to be (except in Florida).

Although the issue of “sex with dead people” seemed politically promising, it turns out the issue has little, forgive me, “sex appeal”. So, the “trans” issue has become the flavor of the month.

Somehow, for years, we managed to exist in Montana without this keen attention to the “trans” issue. If there was a problem, none of us heard about it.

In the meantime, the issues decent people are concerned about such as climate change, gun violence, and affordable housing, remain largely unaddressed.

While we’re on the topic, the “sexual obsessions” of many legislators may fall into the medical category of “obsessive-compulsive” disorder. Unfortunately, treatment for this disease has proved elusive. It seems compulsory sterilization may be the only answer.