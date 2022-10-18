Jim Goetz: The Attorney General's criticism of the courts is sour grapes

Montana has, throughout its history, always allowed at-large voting for Supreme Court justices. Because the courts don’t always go their way, many Republicans think they would be better off if there were separate election districts, each district to elect one Supreme Court justice. The Legislature passed HB 325, which proposed to put such measure on the general election ballot.

A virtually identical legislative measure was found by the Montana Supreme Court to be unconstitutional in 2011 in the seminal Reichert case. The new bill was passed by a legislative majority which knew full well of its constitutional defects.

My co-counsel, Cliff Edwards, and I, handled the new challenge and, predictably, we won. We would like to take credit for good lawyering, but the fact is the case was not a hard one.

Recently Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen published an incendiary guest opinion. Professing to be “shocked” by the decision, he accuses the Supreme Court of rubber-stamping Democratic party policy. This is the pot calling the kettle black. Knudsen’s office has routinely sought to turn cases to his political advantage and to push a broader political agenda. Fortunately, he is not very good at it.

Set aside the fact that it is a bad idea to tamper with the Court in this way, the proposal is unconstitutional on its face—jurisdiction of the Montana Supreme Court extends state-wide and Supreme Court justices interpret law on a state-wide basis — they do not represent particular constituencies, as do legislators.

HB 325’s most glaring defect was that it attempts to amend the Montana Constitution by statutory referendum. But, the Constitution itself in Article XIV requires a vote of two-thirds for submission to the voters. That didn’t happen here.

Moreover, this issue was already resolved in Reichert, and stare decisis (rule of precedent) applies. Knudsen and his ilk love to criticize the courts for being too “activist”. Yet, in this case, they urged the Court to disregard established precedent. I guess “activism” in the courts is in the eyes of the beholder.

Before criticizing the Montana Supreme Court, Knudsen should tend to his own shop, which is notoriously dysfunctional. In our case on HB 325, alone, three different pleadings of the AG were rejected for failure to comply with basic filing rules (I call it “Appellate Practice 101”). Further, Knudsen’s track record in 2022 on important constitutional topics has been abysmal. It’s not all his fault. The 2021 Legislature handed him some truly lousy measures to defend. Nevertheless, Knudsen performance hasn’t helped. The worst example is his squandering of over $1 million of public money paid to a private firm to (unsuccessfully) defend a patently unconstitutional attempt to suppress young voters.

It's easy for Knudsen to blame the courts. After all, it couldn’t be him. But that tactic is dangerous. Under our system of government, with its three branches, the courts stand as the ultimate bulwark protecting individual liberty. This is particularly the case here in Montana with the governor’s office and the legislative branch dominated by one party. It is beneath the dignity of any person holding an office of Attorney General of Montana to engage in this kind of unseemly attack on the Court.

The newspaper photo of Knudsen with his guest opinion shows a man in full—with a very large cowboy hat. We have an old saying in Montana, “all hat, and no cattle”. With respect to Knudsen it should be, “all hat and no grey matter." Cowboying is fine out on the range, but when Knudsen starts cowboying with the Montana Constitution, we all should be concerned.