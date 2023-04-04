Senate Joint Resolution No.15, pending in the Montana Legislature, seeks to correct a “faulty understanding” of the ancient case Marbury v. Madison, decided by the U.S. Supreme Court in 1803.

Marbury, of course, was the seminal case holding that the ultimate interpretation of the Constitution is for the courts — not for the other branches of government. Now, the Joint Resolution provides, “the belief that the court has exclusive authority to interpret the constitution…is a myth, based on a faulty understanding of Marbury v. Madison.”

Curious about the effect of this resolution, I sat down for an interview with a supporter of the Bill. The questions are mine, the answers the supporter’s.

Q: I assume you had competent legal advice on this?

A: Yes, we hired an eminent lawyer, Rudy Juilibaloney.

Q: You must mean Rudy Giuliani?

A: No. We tried Giuliani, but he is still busy denying election results, and, being once burned, was concerned about getting paid. Since we couldn’t get “America’s Mayor”, we settled for “Toledo’s Mayor”.

Q: It’s probably just as well. Rudy Giuliani’s bar license has been suspended in New York and Washington D.C.

A: You think we care about what they did in New York and Washington?

Q: Ordinarily there are statutes of limitations which bar untimely suits. Marbury was decided in 1803. Isn’t there an obvious statute of limitations problem?

A: We’re sponsoring legislation to increase the limitation to 100 years.

Q: Marbury was decided in 1803, one hundred years doesn’t help.

A: Good point. We’ll make it 300 years.

Q: But Marbury is a precedent of the US Supreme Court — that is, federal precedent. How can a state legislature undo that?

A: Didn’t you hear me? We decide what the law is, including who has jurisdiction over what.

Q: How do you square the rule of precedent with your resolution regarding Marbury?

A: Fake news. Besides, the election was stolen.

Q: If the election was stolen, how is it that in Montana the Republicans have a super majority in the Legislature and captured all five state-wide elective offices?

A: Like I told you, fake news.

Q: But isn’t this just a “resolution” without the force of law?

A: I dispute the premise of your question.

Q: What premise is that?

A: I don’t know, but I disagree with it.

Q: If your resolution is effective, what about other states? What if the North Dakota Legislature passes a resolution saying that the Marbury decision was correctly decided?

A: Why are you nagging me with all these petty questions? You must be from the lamestream media.

Q: If a mere act by the legislature is the final word, does the Constitution have any meaning?

A: You must be woke.

Q: Won’t this result in a constitutional crisis with the Court ruling an Act unconstitutional but the legislature refusing to honor that?

A: We haven’t had a good constitutional crisis since the War of Northern Aggression in 1861.

Q: Doesn’t this just seem like a recipe for a dystopian Mad Max society?

A: Not sure what dystopian means, but Mad Max was my hero.

Q: Does your group have any plans to undo Brown v. Board of Education, which held that there is no room for “separate but equal” in public education?

A: Why do we have public education anyway?

As I closed the interview, I asked if he had any final thoughts. He did. As he walked out the door, I think I heard him say, “…and the horse you rode in on.”