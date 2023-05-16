Last night I started watching the movie version of Richard Condon’s 1959 novel “The Manchurian Candidate.” The story is a thriller about the son of a prominent U.S. political family who is captured while serving in Korea with the U.S. Army in 1952. The captured soldier is brainwashed into being a puppet for a Communist conspiracy involving Soviet Commanders.

After completing his “training” the G.I. and his fellow American prisoners are showcased in the Freedom Hall where he sees sweet old ladies in the Communist audience listening to him. But they’re actually Chinese/Soviet intelligence officials. One of the lead KGB handlers instructs the brainwashed puppet to kill two of his buddies. He complies and nothing happens to him for doing so. The poor befuddled soldier has a hard time relating to women and ends up shooting his mother at the end of the book/movie.

Later, I switch channels to a CNN Town Hall meeting involving a candidate for U.S. President and I’ll just refer to him as “Agent Orange.” This well-tanned politician extolls the goodness and leadership traits possessed by the current chiefs in Russia, China and North Korea. He brags about how he admires them and wishes he could run our country the same way they run theirs.

At the end of the Town Hall Meeting, Agent Orange’s followers in the audience cheer him on and some even resemble sweet old ladies and men. The Golden Chieftain finishes off the festivities by accusing the meeting moderator of being a very nasty person.

This same candidate once said “I could stand in the middle of 5th Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose voters.” Boy, I’m sure glad that Manchurian candidate stuff is just current day fearmongering taken from an obscure 1959 novel . . . right?