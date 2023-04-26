I watched the morning news on TV and saw where Montana again had a featured story because a Missoula state legislator was censured by twenty GOP (Grand Old White People’s Party) Freedom Caucus lawmakers in Helena. Yep, the Freedom Caucus censured the speaker for promoting medical care for transgender minors.

This story was accompanied by a guest column in the Missoulian from Montana State Senator Mark Noland of Bigfork, where he attacked President Biden’s choice for labor secretary, Julie Su. Julie’s parents came to the U.S. from China and he’s attacking her for being a socialist “revolutionary” and a key founder of CRT. Noland failed to mention that she’s very qualified to be Dept. of Labor secretary.

What has happened to the once-proud state that produced real leaders like Mike Mansfield, Burton K. Wheeler, Marc Racicot and the like? Instead, we’re stuck with a trophy hunting governor, two marginal U.S. representatives and one weak-kneed U.S. senator who thinks Donald Trump is a great choice to be president again.

At least our politicians are team players and stick with the Republican main focal groups: Guns, Gays and God. It really makes one proud to turn the TV on and watch how well Big Sky Country is presented nationally. Whoops, I must have been watching “Yellowstone.”