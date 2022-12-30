Jim Hamilton: Let’s get back to work

“MT delegation subdued on Trump” read the headline of the Wednesday, Dec. 21, Missoulian. The reference, of course, was to the January 6 Committee’s recommendation that our shamed ex-president face charges for his actions at the 2021 riot on Capitol Hill.

So, what were some of the subdued deep thoughts expressed by our representatives in Washington, DC:

• Sen. Tester: while working on a tractor at his Big Sandy ranch- “it’s up to the DOJ whether to prosecute Trump.”

• Sen Daines: possibly while speaking from Gov. Gianforte’s winter retreat near Big Sky- “it’s been a partisan process from the beginning. Montana folks are more interested in border stuff.”

• U.S. Rep. Rosendale: probably while fixing fences around his massive ranch near Glendive – actually he didn’t say much except on cable news where he complained that fellow representative Kevin McCarthy was such a loser and how some others in Washington don’t like him. Then he voted against Veteran and Capitol Police support issues.

• U.S. Rep. Zinke: perhaps from his sprawling Santa Barbara cattle ranch where he called it a witch hunt and had other bad things to say about the committee. Then Commando Zinke began telling war stories about all the combat assaults he participated in with Seal Team 6 (none).

So, after Jan. 3, 2023, some of our hardest working state leaders in Washington will begin concentrating on what’s really important to Montana. That would be finding Hunter Biden and Hillary’s hidden emails along with evidence showing that Dr. Anthony Fauci colluded with Wuhan Lab Chinese researchers to bring President Trump down. They’ll be assisted by Dr. Rand Paul in the last endeavor.