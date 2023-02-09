“Grizzly bears are part of the romance of living here, but they are in social jeopardy. To increase their number, we have to create more habitat and a deeper gene pool.”—Chas Vincent, Vincent Logging Company, Libby, at a Society of American Foresters dinner meeting in Libby, Jan. 18.

There is no more iconic symbol of Wilderness than the grizzly. Yet despite its fearsome reputation, humans are far more dangerous. Poaching, cars, trains, self-defense and hunters are responsible for more than 50 bear deaths in Northwest Montana since 1982 — about the same tally as the 50-55 grizzlies now roaming the Cabinet-Yaak region. The population is treading water.

Chas Vincent believes the only way to overcome stasis is to create more habitat, especially sunlit openings where grizzlies can consume sugar-rich berries before they hibernate. The more diverse gene pool is a bonus that comes with increasing the bear’s range and population.

The anti-forestry mob rejects this thinking because the symbol of an extinct grizzly means more to them than creating more habitat or a deeper gene pool.

Look no further than the Jan. 6, lawsuit filed in federal court in Missoula challenging the Forest Service’s Black Ram project in the Yaak Valley about 70 miles north of Libby. The Alliance for the Wild Rockies and the Native Ecosystems Council object to the construction of logging roads within the 95,000-acre, 20-year forest restoration project.

Black Ram calls for the construction of 3.5 miles of new road within the project area — 3.2 miles of permanent road and 0.2 miles of temporary road, plus the decommissioning of 23 miles of older roads.

The project area includes harvest units that replicate natural burn patterns: 2,442 acres in 10-20 acre clearcuts, 1,460 acres in thinnings, 7,034 acres of burn-only to reduce wildfire risk and reconstruction of 90 miles of dilapidated roads used by hunters, anglers, berry pickers and campers.

In all, about 11 percent of the 95,000 acre project area. Hardly the planet killer described by Mike Garrity, executive director of the Alliance for the Wild Rockies, or Rick Bass of Yaak Valley Forest Council fame.

Grizzlies in the 2,625 square mile Cabinet-Yaak Ecosystem were added to the federal threatened species list in July 1975. Bear research in the Cabinet portion began in 1983 and in the Yaak portion in 1986.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service would like to see 100 grizzlies here. Difficult minus more habitat acres and a deeper gene pool, which is why Mr. Vincent said what he said at the Jan. 18 SAF meeting in Libby.

Vincent, a Libby native, third-generation logger and former Montana legislator, recently completed such a project south of Troy on forestland owned by the Hecla Mining Company. To get it right, he sought the advice of USFWS grizzly biologist, Wayne Kasworm, lead author on numerous annual Cabinet-Yaak grizzly reports.

Vincent will soon start work on a similar project on a second Hecla tract adjacent to a Stimson Lumber Company tract that will also be involved. What a shame that similar projects aren’t underway on the Kootenai National Forest, which holds several hundred thousand suitable acres, including parts of Black Ram that are being litigated by Garrity et al.

The non-profit Evergreen Foundation recently completed a video featuring Vincent, Kasworm and several others who were involved in the Hecla project’s development.

Forest restoration – mechanical harvesting and prescribed fire – are key to the recovery of Northwest Montana’s grizzly population and the remote region’s once vibrant forest economy.