Joanna Shelton: Back to Japan

In a few weeks, I’ll travel to Japan with University of Montana’s Mansfield Center, my first trip there since 2018. I first visited Japan in 1980 as a young U.S. Treasury Department economist, and I’ve made many trips since.

It’s interesting to consider the path Japan has traveled since 1980 and how our perception of the country has changed over time.

Japan today barely registers in the public mind, in contrast to the late 1980s, when Japanese companies in a range of industries were vigorously challenging their American competitors and stirring great resentment in business circles and the public alike.

Japan’s banks and corporations ranked among the world’s largest; its economy grew rapidly to become second only to the United States; and Japanese investors eagerly bought American land, banks, and other assets, including Rockefeller Center in New York and other well-known real estate icons.

I worked on U.S.-Japan economic and trade relations during that time — and in the years since. I recall the intensity of feeling and the breadth of legislative and policy responses pursued by the U.S. Government to address what many considered to be unfair trade practices, including an undervalued yen-dollar exchange rate giving a price boost to Japanese exports.

I was part of a Treasury team pressing Japan to take certain specific steps to allow the yen to rise in value, reflecting the strength of the Japanese economy. While on the House Ways and Means Committee staff, I handled legislation related to Japan. One year, more than 300 bills were introduced by members of Congress taking aim at a wide range of Japanese trade practices considered harmful to those members’ business constituents, especially in the manufacturing sector.

After I moved to the U.S. State Department, my colleagues and I, along with other U.S. government agencies, pursued discussions with Japanese government officials aimed at encouraging Japan to make some major changes to their economic policies and practices that we believed gave unfair competitive advantage to their producers and exporters.

And at the OECD, I led work on regulatory reform, corporate governance, and other policy initiatives involving not only Japan, but other countries as well. Our objective was to encourage Japan and other countries to adopt policies that would improve their economies and also reduce friction among countries.

The results of these efforts were mixed at best. Japan made some changes at the margin and the yen strengthened, but — like most countries would under the same circumstances — Japan resisted changing policies and practices that had served it so well during its high growth years.

But Japan’s boom years came to an abrupt stop in 1991 when its real estate bubble burst, sending shock waves through the economy and financial system. At the bubble’s height in the late 1980s, the supposed value of all of Japan’s land was four times higher than the value of America’s entire landmass, even though America is roughly 25 times larger than Japan.

Since that real estate collapse, Japan has struggled to pull itself out of economic stagnation. It remains a relatively wealthy country, but its growth has faltered since then. Its once-mighty exporters no longer rank among the world’s top competitors; the country and its people are more inward-looking than during the halcyon days of rapid growth; and its rapidly aging population actually began to shrink in 2011.

I keep this example of Japan’s boom and bust in mind when considering China. While there are many differences between the two countries, China the economic juggernaut faces some big structural challenges to future growth. It’s also grappling with its own real estate bubble and is trying to reverse a declining birth rate and shrinking labor force in its rapidly aging population.

Will China overtake the United States in size, as many forecasters project? Will China become old before it becomes rich, as many countries before it have? While no two countries are alike, Japan’s recent history should be a cautionary tale about projecting current trends forward into the future.

The future will unfold in unknown ways. In the meantime, I’m looking forward to returning to a country that holds great significance to me and my forebears.

And because I’ll be in Japan when my November column is due, I’ll be back with you in December. Until then, be well.