Joanna Shelton: China in the WTO

This Dec. 11 marks the 20th anniversary of China’s membership in the World Trade Organization. Heralded at the time as a sign of China’s growing integration into the world economy and its acceptance of rules governing international trade, China’s membership today is clouded by an increasingly long list of complaints by China’s trading partners.

When China joined the WTO in 2001, its leaders were pursuing a path of economic liberalization and a move away from heavy central planning toward a more market-oriented economy, with greater openness to international trade and investment. State-owned enterprises, the backbone of the economy during and after Chairman Mao Zedong’s rule, were reformed and pressured to become more efficient and profitable. China’s leaders also allowed a thriving private sector to grow and flourish.

These reforms, coupled with WTO membership, helped create the modern, competitive economy that we know today — China as the world’s largest economy by one measure and the largest trading nation, with manufacturing giants in steel, aluminum, and other sectors and tech titans in telecommunications, surveillance, e-commerce, and other emerging fields.

In 2001, WTO members had every reason to believe that China’s leaders would continue to move the country along the path toward greater market influence and reduced state control. Indeed, that’s what China pledged to do in its accession agreement. And China did pursue that path for many years, with state-owned enterprises playing a smaller role and private firms a larger one; and with foreign firms from around the world earning an ever greater share of profits from sales to China’s increasingly affluent consumers and businesses.

However, China’s state-owned enterprises, especially in steel, aluminum, and eventually solar panels and other emerging sectors, never fully responded to market forces such as supply, demand and price. In order to keep workers employed and income flowing to employees and government tax coffers, these firms continued to produce large volumes of output, even though world markets were saturated and competing firms in America, Europe and elsewhere were closing.

In addition, China’s violation and sometimes outright theft of foreign intellectual property — e.g., patents, copyrights and trademarks — led to numerous challenges in the WTO and repeated agreements with the United States and other trading partners to tighten enforcement.

Under today’s President Xi Jinping, the state is playing an ever greater role in China’s economy by strengthening state-owned enterprises and clamping down on private firms and their owners, especially those large and strong enough to challenge Chinese Communist Party control.

These and other concerns led the U.S. Trade Representative’s Office in a January 2021 report to Congress to rate China’s compliance with its WTO obligations as “poor.” And in an October 2021 WTO Trade Policy Review, China’s fellow member countries outlined their concerns with Chinese laws and practices that violate the spirit and often the letter of WTO rules.

The high import tariffs, or taxes, imposed on Chinese exports by former President Donald Trump and continued by President Joe Biden were supposedly aimed at tackling some of these problems. However, they are the wrong remedy, because they don’t address the cause of the problems and they impose costs on American businesses and consumers, who ultimately pay the cost of the tariffs.

Despite these challenges, China is America’s third-largest export market for goods (after Canada and Mexico) and is the largest export market for many countries. China is also Montana’s third-largest export market for goods such as oil seeds, grain and chemicals and is an important source of income from tourists, students and other services “exports.”

And while U.S.-China trade tensions are high and show no sign of diminishing, we’re unlikely to see a repeat of the Cold War we experienced with the Soviet Union. Why? Although both sides are making efforts to reduce our dependence on and vulnerability to each other in such important sectors as computer chips, critical minerals and pharmaceuticals, our economies are inextricably linked through vast and deep trade and investment linkages. In contrast, economic ties between the Soviet bloc and America and our allies were extremely limited.

The Biden Administration is working with America’s allies and partners in an effort to craft more effective responses to the challenges posed by such a large, non-market competitor as China. It won’t be easy, but no one country can do it alone. Ultimately, however, the outcome of the current competition with China will determine the sorts of rules and standards that will govern our world in the coming decades.

Joanna Shelton was Deputy Secretary General of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) in Paris; held senior positions in the executive branch and Congress in Washington, D.C.; and teaches occasionally at the University of Montana.

