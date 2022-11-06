Joanna Shelton: China's leader for life?

China held its 20th Communist Party Congress in mid-October, with members reappointing Xi Jinping to an unprecedented third five-year term as party secretary and military head. This move effectively makes Xi the strongest leader since Mao Zedong and potentially paves the way for him to retain power for life, as did Mao.

Further cementing his control of the party, Xi appointed some of his closest associates to top leadership positions, putting loyalty to him over substantive capability or governing experience. Nowhere was this more evident than in the economic arena.

None of Xi’s top appointees have much economic or financial expertise, a glaring absence at a time when China’s economy is slowing and faces a raft of serious challenges. The reaction of investors was swift, leading to the worst-ever fall in stock markets within China and a sharp fall in Chinese stocks in other countries.

As Xi’s message to party members made clear, he is elevating concerns about security — both domestic and international — to a much higher level than concerns over the economy. This reversal has the potential to create substantial problems for the Communist Party in the coming years, largely because of a long-standing tacit understanding that the party would guarantee economic growth and jobs to its population in return for monopoly control over power.

What are the economic problems facing China? Some of the biggest include a substantial slowdown in growth due to Xi’s harsh “zero-tolerance” COVID policy, which has led to population lockdowns in some of China’s largest cities and manufacturing centers. The result has been disruptions in production for domestic and international firms and sharp declines in consumer spending.

Another tinderbox is the serious crisis in real estate, a sector which has contributed between one-quarter and one-third of economic growth and accounts for a very high proportion of Chinese citizens’ personal wealth. Alarmed by an obvious bubble in real estate, with new building starts financed by heavy borrowing, authorities moved in recent years to try to cool the market. But tight funding coupled with COVID caused many builders to halt their projects, leading to an unprecedented number of public protests by home buyers, including threats to stop mortgage payments on still-unfinished apartments.

Problems in the real estate sector also threaten to spill over to local and regional governments, given that land sales to developers make up a large share of those authorities’ financing in the absence of a viable property or income tax system.

Adding to the list is Xi’s crackdown on the private sector in recent years, including some of China’s largest tech companies and a once-burgeoning private tutoring sector. These actions have chilled the investment climate and introduced real fear into the countries’ wealthiest individuals. Moreover, a substantial 20% of young workers are now unemployed, including those previously working in the tech and education sectors. Large numbers of unemployed young people isn’t exactly a prescription for social stability.

The net effect of these and other challenges is much slower growth. The International Monetary Fund has steadily downgraded estimates of China’s growth this year and now projects the economy will expand a modest 3% or so this year, the slowest growth since 1977.

If ever there was a time to put in place a well-seasoned cadre of leaders to steer the economy, this would seem to be it. But Xi clearly is more interested in returning China to an era driven more by ideology than expertise and in putting the Chinese Communist Party in the driver’s seat in the economy and society more widely.

These trends, coupled with the centralization of power with one individual, don’t bode well for an easing of U.S.-China economic tensions, nor do they seem to offer a vibrant future for China’s entrepreneurs and investors. They also could put more political pressure on Xi, who will have no one else to blame for policy failures.

The Mao Zedong era ended badly, following a number of disastrous economic policies and a cultural revolution launched by a leader with unbridled power. There’s no telling where Xi Jinping will try to steer China in the coming months and years, but for the sake of the Chinese people and the rest of the world, let’s hope that Xi has the wisdom and self-restraint to avoid the excesses and mistakes of the man whose leadership he seems to emulate.