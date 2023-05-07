Republicans in Congress and the Joe Biden Administration are at loggerheads over federal spending, deficits and debt. The Republican-majority House of Representatives is threatening not to raise the nation’s debt ceiling, or borrowing authority, without cuts in spending.

This standoff renews a battle that is joined every few years, especially when Congress and the presidency are held by different political parties. Playing games with our nation’s creditworthiness is a risky undertaking, but it’s understandable why fiscal hawks use the biggest form of leverage available to try to bring the president to the bargaining table.

Federal spending has ballooned in recent years, especially due to emergency COVID expenditures under both the Donald Trump and Biden administrations. And tax receipts have fallen along with an economy battered by COVID shutdowns and supply chain disruptions, and also due to tax cuts enacted during the Trump Administration.

The net result has been higher budget deficits and a rapidly growing debt. Our debt level reflects the total amount of borrowing by the government to cover spending not supported by taxes, fees and other income. Each year’s budget deficit adds to our debt.

At just over $31 trillion, U.S. debt equals 120% of our entire economy, or GDP. That level is higher than America’s debt during World War II, when massive amounts of government bonds were issued to pay for our nation’s war effort.

America isn’t alone in today’s debt conundrum. According to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, government indebtedness in OECD countries increased by an astounding one-third in the first two years of the COVID pandemic — an amount exceeding total debt growth in the 10 years before COVID.

Japan stands out for its indebtedness, which is more than two-and-a-half times the size of its economy. Other countries with larger debt-to-GDP ratios than America’s include Greece, Italy, Singapore, and some countries in Africa and Latin America.

For many countries, high debt levels raise the risk that holders of that debt will lose confidence in the government’s ability to repay them. If investors panic and sell their government bonds, a country can be pushed into default, often with dire economic consequences.

No one knows at what level a nation’s indebtedness poses a risk that debt holders will panic and sell; or that no new buyers will step forward to buy more government bonds to allow the government to continue paying its bills — at least not without much higher interest rates to reward them for taking on a riskier investment.

America enjoys a unique status among countries that substantially reduces the risk of default due to high debt levels. As the world’s largest economy, with a large and highly accessible financial sector and a dollar that is widely used throughout the world, most investors at home and abroad see America as a safe haven in good times and bad.

But default worries aren’t what concern America’s fiscal conservatives most. They and many financial experts worry that a growing debt burden acts as a drag on our economy’s growth and could spur higher inflation and interest rates. Interest payments on our debt already exceed all federal spending on elementary and secondary education, disaster relief, agriculture, science and space programs, foreign aid, and natural resources and environmental protection combined, according to the Pew Research Center.

In 2011, a Republican-controlled Congress with a strong contingent of fiscally conservative Tea Party members faced off with the Barack Obama Administration and took the nation to the brink of default, resulting in America’s first-ever downgrade by a leading credit rating agency and an increase in our nation’s borrowing costs.

This year’s fight looks much the same. House Republicans under strong Freedom Caucus pressure recently passed the “Limit, Save, Grow Act,” which would raise the debt ceiling in return for largely unspecified cuts in discretionary spending. It’s considered dead on arrival in the Senate and White House.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says the nation could reach its borrowing limit by early June, and President Biden has invited Congressional leaders to the White House May 9 to discuss ways to break the impasse. In today’s environment of high inflation, a weakening economy, and bank failures, let’s hope cooler heads prevail and that political brinksmanship doesn’t once again push the nation up to the edge of default.

As I’ve said before: It’s time for elected officials in both parties to return to the job of budgeting for our nation’s future in a responsible manner. It’s called leadership.