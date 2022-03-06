Joanna Shelton: Economic sanctions hit Russia

Economic sanctions are one tool countries have to try to influence the behavior of other countries. Other tools include diplomacy, negotiation and military force.

But no country, no matter how powerful, can influence the behavior of a leader determined to pursue a particular course of action, as we’re seeing in the case of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine.

What’s the point of economic sanctions then, if they don’t always deter aggression?

When diplomacy and negotiation fail, and the use of military force risks escalating a conflict, economic sanctions have an important role to play in raising the costs to an aggressor.

America and Europe hit Russia with economic sanctions in 2014, after Russia’s annexation of Crimea and de facto seizure of two regions of Ukraine. But Putin largely shrugged off those sanctions, which weren’t strong enough to bite.

With that lesson learned, President Joe Biden repeatedly sought to deter Putin’s move against Ukraine, not only by pursuing diplomatic paths to peace and seeking negotiation, but also by threatening harsh sanctions that would exceed any previously levied against Russia. Biden also rallied America’s allies and partners to join in a common response.

Undeterred, Putin ordered an invasion. In response, America and our allies imposed unprecedented economic sanctions on Russian leaders, oligarchs, banks, and companies to punish individuals and entities benefiting from association with Putin and his corrupt, autocratic rule. Sanctions also targeted banks and companies supporting Russia’s defense capabilities.

One set of sanctions stands out as being particularly tough, so much so that some countries — especially in Europe, whose economies are more closely intertwined with Russia’s — were reluctant to use them.

America and our partners have cut off key Russian banks from the global payment system, SWIFT — the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication. These moves effectively isolate Russia from the global financial system and will make it very difficult for Russia to continue financing its war effort and for the Russian economy to function normally.

Founded in 1973, SWIFT is, according to its website, “a global financial infrastructure that spans every continent, 200+ countries and territories, and services more than 11,000 institutions around the world.” Quite simply, SWIFT is the nervous system for international finance, helping banks, companies, and individuals move money around the world in an easy, seamless fashion.

Most international financial transactions use the dollar and, less so, the euro. Outside of Europe where the euro predominates, the dollar is used to conduct nearly all international trade, including in oil and gas, which are Russia’s main exports. Russian banks, companies, and oligarchs close to Putin also keep much of their savings and investments abroad in dollars, euros, the UK pound, and Swiss francs.

Being kicked out of this system means that targeted banks and their customers — companies and individuals — will no longer be able to send or bring in foreign currency from abroad; finance exports or imports in foreign currencies; or otherwise take part in the normal business of international trade and finance.

Because Europe is so reliant on Russian oil and gas, dollar payments for these big Russian export earners will be allowed, which eases the impact of sanctions on Russia but also helps protect Europe from an energy shortage in cold winter months.

Russia had prepared for the possibility of sanctions. It has tried to create an alternative to SWIFT, but the Russian version is a poor substitute for the real thing.

Russia’s central bank also began to amass large caches of dollars, euros and gold, hoping to draw on these reserves to protect the ruble’s value and ensure Russian banks have access to capital in case of crisis. But America and Europe blocked access to these savings, putting an estimated 50% of Russia’s reserves beyond the reach of Russia’s central bank.

These and other sanctions had an immediate harsh effect on Russia’s economy. The ruble plummeted; the central bank sharply raised interest rates; Russia’s stock market plunged; and targeted banks’ European subsidiaries faced collapse as depositors withdrew funds.

Sanctions did not stop Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. But they are imposing a severe cost on Putin, his supporters, and the Russian economy, raising the costs for his actions. They also send a strong signal to America’s other geopolitical rival, China, which has its eyes on Taiwan.

The post-World War II order led largely by America is facing a serious challenge, and it’s one we must win. If we wish to avoid armed conflict, economic sanctions are an essential tool in our arsenal.

Joanna Shelton was Deputy Secretary General of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) in Paris; held senior positions in the executive branch and Congress in Washington, D.C.; and teaches occasionally at the University of Montana.

