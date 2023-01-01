Joanna Shelton: Happy New Year to all

Greetings to all for the New Year. Today’s column marks the 10th anniversary of my first opinion piece for Montana Lee Newspapers. And what a 10 years it has been.

During the past decade, we’ve looked at issues as diverse as America’s federal debt level and high health care spending; China’s growing economic and military prowess; Europe’s challenges with its Euro currency; the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union; and challenges to America’s role in the world.

The year 2023 promises to offer more fodder for contemplation and analysis. Russia’s unprovoked war against Ukraine drags on, bringing more devastation to Europe’s second-largest country and continued disruption to global supply and prices for food and energy.

China’s president, Xi Jinping, was recently appointed to an unprecedented third term as Communist Party leader, giving him nearly unchecked power to continue ruling China in unpredictable ways. China’s economy, already reeling from the effects of strict COVID shutdowns, faces new challenges as the government lifts restrictions and the disease spreads more widely through a vulnerable population.

Here at home, we face continued disagreement and debate over federal spending, tax levels, and debt; while inflation and slower growth cause disruption and concern among voters and elected officials alike.

New challenges posed by an aggressive Russia and increasingly assertive China have brought rare consensus across two administrations — those of Presidents Donald Trump and Joe Biden — that a break from past practice is necessary to reduce America’s reliance on vulnerable supply chains, especially in key strategic goods and commodities.

And the changing global security scene is prompting a renewed interest among America’s allies and friends to join us in strengthening our political/military alliances and in crafting new approaches to challenges posed by countries which do not share our interests in democracy and market-based economies.

But these and other issues will await a future column. The year 2023 begins unfolding today. I look forward to joining you on the journey as we seek to understand the many events that will shape our world.

In the meantime, I wish you all a healthy, rewarding New Year. And as I’ve said before, let’s let kindness and compassion lead the way in 2023.