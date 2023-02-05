Former Montana Senator and Ambassador to Japan Mike Mansfield famously called the U.S.-Japan alliance “the most important bilateral relationship in the world, bar none.”

Although Japan has slipped from America’s public consciousness in recent years, eclipsed by the rapid rise of China, Mansfield’s moniker takes on new relevance as Japan adapts to a rapidly changing world.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met President Joe Biden at the White House Jan. 13 to discuss a dramatic shift in Japan’s post-World War II security stance, including a doubling of defense spending.

Jettisoning its traditionally pacifist postwar posture with its focus on self-defense, Japan recently adopted a new national security strategy that responds to what Kishida called “the most challenging and complex security environment in recent history.”

That security environment includes China’s increasingly assertive military and diplomatic stance in the Asia-Pacific region and beyond; Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and increased military activities in Japan’s near neighborhoods; and North Korea’s continuing development of nuclear-capable missiles.

The significance of this change in Japan’s position cannot be overstated. Article Nine of Japan’s postwar constitution, written with strong U.S. input, forbids Japan from the “use of force to settle international disputes.” Although previous leaders, most notably former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, pushed the boundaries of this self-defense dictum, the Kishida Administration’s bold move is a clear break from the past.

Ever since Imperial Japan’s unconditional surrender at the end of World War II and its experience as the only country to have suffered nuclear attack, Japan’s public has been wary of a strong military. Incremental changes in Japan’s defense posture were the only means of updating Japan’s forces, even as China and other countries in Asia and elsewhere bolstered their own military capabilities.

But the new threats posed by China, Russia, and North Korea have shaken public confidence and brought a realization that Japan must do more to ensure its own defense through greater military capability and stronger alliances. Ukraine’s valiant fight against Russian aggression, bolstered by strong support from America and our NATO allies, has contributed to this changed public outlook.

By a large margin, the Japanese public supports increased defense spending and a more assertive national security approach, as does the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s traditionally pacifist coalition partner, the Buddhist Komeito Party.

Included in Japan’s new national security strategy is a commitment to develop a counterstrike capability allowing Japan to fire upon and destroy missiles on foreign territory before they are launched toward Japan; cooperation with the United States to bolster cybersecurity and space defenses; addressing supply chain vulnerabilities; and a host of other measures.

In addition, Japan is deepening its cooperation with like-minded countries, with the U.S.-Japan alliance at its core but also including the Japan-U.S.-Australia-India (Quad) partnership, South Korea, NATO, and other countries in Europe and Asia.

Although a vigorous political debate will take place over how to pay for this increased defense spending — whether through higher taxes, new debt, or a combination of both — there’s little doubt that Japan will remain committed to this new trajectory in its national security policy.

Unlike in past decades, when a Japanese military buildup would have unsettled some of its Asian neighbors which experienced Japanese aggression and/or occupation during and before World War II, most of these countries now appear to understand the need for Japan to bolster its capabilities to help counter an increasingly assertive China, as well as Russia and North Korea.

Japan’s new national security strategy is just one indication of how the drastically changed global security environment has shaken the foundations of the international order that has governed our world since World War II.

Ambassador Mansfield surely would applaud the steps Japan is taking to shoulder more of the burden of defending the important Indo-Pacific region from challenges posed by countries that do not share our commitment to democracy, rule of law, and market-based economies.