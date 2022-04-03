Joanna Shelton: Quest for freedom

On the wall of my study hangs a collage of photos with an Aug. 26, 1991 headline from the now-defunct International Herald Tribune, which reads: COMMUNISM’S COLLAPSE.

The banner headline signaled the beginning of the end of the Soviet Union, which formally ceased to exist on Dec. 31, 1991, following the resignation of President Mikhail Gorbachev.

The photos display scenes from a U.S. House Ways and Means Committee trade mission to Europe and the Soviet Union from Aug. 24 to Sept. 11, immediately following an attempted coup against Gorbachev which had erupted in violence in Moscow.

The tragedy unfolding in Ukraine reminds me of that trip and of the strong yearnings for freedom expressed by so many of the leaders and individuals our delegation met in Russia, the Soviet states of Georgia and Estonia, and several East bloc countries.

Sadly, after an effort to establish a democratic, market-oriented system of governance, Russia before long suffered from widespread poverty, corruption, and the rise of powerful business owners, or oligarchs, who profited handsomely from privatization of former government-owned enterprises.

President Boris Yeltsin — who had famously stood atop a Soviet tank to block an attempted assault on parliament during the 1991 coup attempt — eventually turned power over to his prime minister, Vladimir Putin, in hopes of assuring Putin’s election as president in March 2000.

The rest, as they say, is history. Putin was elected president and has served in that capacity nearly continually since then, serving for several years as prime minister but widely seen as the ruler behind the throne during that time. He now aims to remain in power for another 12 years at least, backed by constitutional changes extending presidential term limits.

Putin’s increasingly autocratic behavior and expansionist visions have crushed democratic and independence dreams not only in Russia, but also in Georgia, Belarus, and former Soviet states in Central Asia. Ukraine is his latest target. But Putin’s effort to squelch the country’s desire to strengthen ties with the West is falling far short of the mark, to the detriment of the Ukrainian people experiencing death and destruction at the hands of his armed forces.

Georgia, whose president, top officials, and business representatives expressed a clear desire to build closer ties with the West during our committee’s visit, has seen its dreams of democracy and independence from Russia falter under the weight of corruption and ineffective governance. Russian forces now occupy the separatist regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia, and Moscow provides substantial financial support to both.

The Baltic state of Estonia succeeded in building a strong democracy and vibrant economy following the collapse of the USSR. Poignant memories of our committee’s visit remain strong in my mind.

Our delegation met with Estonia’s top leaders on the very day the interim Soviet parliament granted Estonia independence from the collapsing USSR. The emotion in our meetings was palpable, with more than a few tears of joy shed by our interlocutors.

During a dinner meeting, the head of Estonia’s parliament told of the enduring pain of being forcibly incorporated into the Soviet Union after World War II and the fading hope of being rescued by America or the West. “We waited for the white ships to come and save us, but they never came,” she lamented. “We then realized we would have to take care of ourselves.”

Estonia’s experience of life under Soviet rule has fortified its citizens’ determination to remain firmly planted in the democratic West, with security guarantees offered by NATO membership.

Putin’s desire to recreate a Russian empire is meeting strong resistance from Ukraine and a, so far, strongly united West. Critics who argue that expansion of NATO to include former Soviet states on Russia’s western border pushed Putin to the point of aggression ignore the fact that the people of those countries chose to unite with a free, democratic, market-oriented bloc of countries in Europe and beyond.

The outcome of the Russia-Ukraine war is uncertain. But Putin’s actions have brought a new appreciation of the dangers posed by expansionist-minded autocrats — especially those in nuclear-armed nations — and of the benefits of our democratic allies and partners in Europe, Asia, and elsewhere.

The strong yearning for freedom and independence, as expressed by so many individuals during the Ways and Means Committee trip in 1991, is not easily squelched, as Vladimir Putin is finding out. Let us hope this terrible war ends soon and that Ukraine can reemerge as a free and sovereign nation able to live in peace with its neighbors.

Joanna Shelton was Deputy Secretary General of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) in Paris; held senior positions in the executive branch and Congress in Washington, D.C.; and teaches occasionally at the University of Montana.

