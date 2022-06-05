Joanna Shelton: Rebuilding Europe after World War II

Seventy-five years ago today, on June 5, 1947, Secretary of State and five-star General George C. Marshall delivered a momentous speech at Harvard University. In it, he described the destruction of Europe’s cities, factories, mines and railroads during World War II and the less visible “dislocation of the entire fabric of European economy.”

With famine threatening much of Europe’s population; the Soviet Union expanding its authoritarian control of Eastern Europe; and communist parties growing in popularity in some Western European countries, a sense of crisis led Marshall to call for massive economic assistance to help Europe recover from its wartime devastation.

But, Marshall added, “The initiative, I think, must come from Europe.” He wisely reasoned that for a program of reconstruction to succeed in the recently war-torn and divided region, recipient countries themselves should take the lead in determining how American aid could be used most effectively — with America maintaining a strong voice in the matter.

The Economic Recovery Act of 1948, commonly called the Marshall Plan, promised generous aid for four years — roughly $160 billion today — but only on condition that members of a newly created Organization for European Economic Cooperation agreed unanimously on the allocation of funds to member countries.

Requiring countries to cooperate in this concrete way helped them abandon the prevalent prewar practice of dealing with each other primarily in bilateral and preferential ways, which had acted to divide countries and also prevented them from achieving greater shared prosperity.

Although the Soviet Union was invited to take part, its leaders not only refused to participate, but they also banned participation by Eastern European members of the Soviet bloc. Their refusal reinforced the Cold War division of Europe into communist and democratic, market-oriented camps.

After the Marshall Plan was launched, far-sighted European leaders took other important initiatives to bind former enemies together. For example, the European Coal and Steel Community, created in 1952, united France, West Germany, and four other countries in an integrated market, preventing one country from secretly ramping up production of this crucial war-making materiel.

But by promoting a habit of cooperation and in helping break down barriers to the flow of trade and capital, the Marshall Plan planted the seeds of postwar European recovery and integration. It contributed directly or indirectly to the creation of institutions that continue to play roles today — most notably the European Union and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, successor to the Organization for European Economic Cooperation.

The Marshall Plan also benefited America by expanding markets for our goods and services and by supporting the establishment of democratic governments in countries that still serve as trusted allies and partners.

Of course, economic assistance wasn’t the only factor contributing to Europe’s rapid revitalization and more cooperative approach. Creation of NATO in 1949 provided important security guarantees to countries concerned about Soviet encroachment and a resurgent Germany.

The North Atlantic Treaty provided that an attack on one member country would be considered an attack on all — and crucially extended America’s defenses and “nuclear umbrella” to all of Western Europe. America also boosted military assistance to help strengthen Western European defenses.

The Europe that emerged from the ashes of World War II experienced increasing prosperity, broad political stability, and, for many years, the longest period of peace in its history. Although there have been a number of deadly military conflicts in Europe in recent decades — from the Bosnian War to Russia’s repeated seizure of territories in Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine — Europe generally has enjoyed peace.

We’re now witnessing a devastating shattering of that peace by Russia’s unprovoked war against Ukraine, the scale of which is reminiscent of World War II’s widespread and indiscriminant destruction.

Looking to a postwar future, a number of leaders, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European Council President Charles Michel, have called for a new Marshall Plan for Ukraine. There is no doubt that Ukraine will require vast amounts of aid and assistance to rebuild its cities, factories, roads and other infrastructure. And hopefully such aid will be forthcoming.

But Marshall Plan scholar Benn Steil argues that Ukraine’s proximity to Russia, which is adamantly opposed to Ukrainian membership in NATO, substantially reduces the prospect that aid and investment can help Ukraine replicate the experience of European Marshall aid recipients. Without the security component, he asserts, economic assistance alone will not propel Ukraine into the ranks of stable, prosperous and democratic nations. Sadly, I believe he may be right.

Joanna Shelton was Deputy Secretary General of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) in Paris; held senior positions in the executive branch and Congress in Washington, D.C.; and teaches occasionally at the University of Montana.

