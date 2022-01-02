Joanna Shelton: Reflections on 2021

Greetings to all for New Year 2022.

The onset of a new year is usually a time of hope and anticipation as we wait for the months to unfold. This year, however, I think it’s safe to say we’re all feeling a bit more subdued, given the recurrence of COVID and the many uncertainties facing us in our country and the world.

Because it’s sometimes easier to focus on the negative, I felt it would be appropriate to look back at the year just past and highlight some of the good things that took place. Not to be Pollyannaish, but there was indeed good news to be found amid the many challenges.

Although we hunkered down due to COVID, we celebrated the miracle of science with development of effective vaccines against this terrible disease. Millions of Americans took advantage of vaccinations to protect themselves and their loved ones. Hopefully, more people will recognize the vaccines’ safety and effectiveness and get their shots in 2022.

More good news came in December with FDA approval of the first home medication for COVID, allowing affected individuals to take pills at home rather than travel to medical facilities for intravenous treatment. Not only will this new drug help bend the curve of illness and death downward, it will ease the terrible strain on our hospitals and medical personnel, who are stretched to the maximum after two years of dealing with COVID and all its complications. A second pill, though far less effective, also was approved in December.

Despite the stark divide that permeates our politics and much of our civic life these days, Republicans and Democrats came together in November to pass the largest infrastructure investment package in decades, in a bill quickly signed into law by President Joe Biden.

The bill provides funding for our deteriorating roads, bridges, railroads, seaports and airports; for rapid broadband Internet in rural and other underserved areas; and for a host of other investments in productivity-enhancing infrastructure. These investments will help keep America competitive in an ever-changing world.

Although our economy, like most economies around the world, was brought to its knees in 2020 when COVID-related shutdowns led to a near-collapse in economic activity, growth resumed at a healthy pace in 2021. Although we’re not out of the woods yet, with another COVID surge underway, the economy is widely expected to register a robust year-end growth rate of about 5.5% when a final tally is done.

Economic recovery brought with it a rebound in America’s job market. Although many people have not returned to the workforce, perhaps permanently, our job market recovered greatly from widespread layoffs during the economic shutdowns in 2020.

The U.S. unemployment rate was 4.2% in November 2021, a big improvement from its high of 14.8% in April 2020, although still above its pre-COVID rate of 3.5% in February 2020. Montana’s unemployment rate of 2.8% in November 2021 was the lowest ever recorded, with strong growth in new jobs created as well.

If you were a home builder or seller in 2021, you benefited from strong home sales and high prices.

And we all know that inflation rose in 2021 — the side effect of supply chain woes, with goods stuck on ships offshore or waiting for shipment by rail and trucks; strong consumer spending, fueled in part by federal COVID relief funds; and higher energy prices, as supply lagged rapidly increasing demand. While prices for some goods may remain high as these conditions persist, most analysts expect inflation to moderate in 2022.

These largely positive developments in 2021, however, can’t erase the terrible costs from COVID. For those who lost loved ones in 2021, whether from COVID or other causes, may the warmth of friendship and family ties help ease the pain of your loss. For our medical providers, thank you for your dedication, compassion and caring.

And for all of us, let’s let kindness and compassion lead the way in 2022.

Joanna Shelton was Deputy Secretary General of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) in Paris; held senior positions in the executive branch and Congress in Washington, D.C.; and teaches occasionally at the University of Montana.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0