Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, prompted America and our partners to impose some of the toughest economic sanctions ever levied against another country. As the war enters its second year, it’s worth looking at whether those sanctions have worked as intended.

Western sanctions targeted Russia’s central bank and financial sector, earnings from energy exports, and access to technologies and equipment used to support Russia’s military machine. Given the wide-ranging and severe nature of these sanctions, expectations were high that they would cripple Russia’s ability to finance and carry out its war effort.

As I wrote in March 2022, “These and other sanctions had an immediate harsh effect on Russia’s economy. The ruble plummeted; the central bank sharply raised interest rates; Russia’s stock market plunged; and targeted banks’ European subsidiaries faced collapse as depositors withdrew funds.”

But Russia’s economy and financial sector have proved to be more resilient than expected; and although some manufacturing industries have been hard hit, Russia’s export earnings remain relatively robust. The net result is that while Russia’s economy shrank by an estimated 3 to 4% last year — far less than expected — it appears headed for growth this year, however anemic.

How has Russia managed to avoid the worst impact of Western economic sanctions?

Russia engineered a softer landing for its economy and financial sector through preparation, policy actions, and shifting trade patterns.

After Russia’s seizure of Crimea in 2014, Western nations imposed relatively mild sanctions that didn’t cause much economic harm but led Russia to try to insulate itself from future sanctions. For example, Russia began amassing large caches of gold and non-Western foreign currencies that weren’t subject to sanctions, such as the Chinese renminbi. Having cash on hand has allowed Russia to continue importing many goods and services, despite the more recent sanctions.

Astute policy steps taken by Russia’s central bank governor immediately after the West’s 2022 sanctions helped restore stability in the country’s financial sector. She raised interest rates very high to fight inflation and encourage Russian savers to return funds to banks, which has kept most of them solvent.

Russia also has shifted much of its trade from Western markets to friendlier countries such as China, India, and Turkey. According to a report by the Free Russia Foundation cited in the Wall Street Journal, these three countries are among the largest buyers of Russian crude oil and gas; and China is a major supplier of computer chips, drones, and other technologies with dual civilian and military uses. (The Biden Administration recently warned China not to supply lethal military equipment to Russia, as Iran has.)

Finally, high prices have buoyed Russia’s earnings from exports of oil and gas, fertilizers, and grains, bringing Russia a healthy trade surplus for 2022.

Although Russia has navigated a tough economic environment fairly successfully, is this the end of the story? It’s not.

Leaders of the world’s seven largest Western economies and the European Union — the G7 — met recently and pledged to impose more sanctions and plug holes in the ones currently in place. The U.S. Treasury Department announced new limits on exports of industrial equipment and such common household goods as refrigerators, toasters, and microwave ovens; Russia has been stripping them of computer chips and other components for use in military equipment.

G7 leaders pledged to sanction other countries’ companies that are supplying Russia with items banned for export from the 36-nation sanction coalition. And they agreed to impose a price cap on Russian oil transported or financed by Western firms in hopes of reducing Russia’s export earnings.

Many more measures also were announced, including against individuals.

While these actions aren’t likely to severely crimp Russia’s economy or war effort in the short term, many analysts expect them to slowly strangle Russia’s domestic production capability and military supply chains over time.

But will any sanctions, however stiff, change Russian President Vladimir Putin’s aims in Ukraine? It seems doubtful. While they’re likely to weaken his military’s readiness, Putin seems willing to absorb large losses of soldiers and materiel and to try to weather any challenges facing Russia’s economy in order to conquer Ukraine.

That said, sanctions impose clear costs on the aggressor in this war and send a message to other countries, like China, which continues to threaten Taiwan. In the end, though, economic sanctions are only a complement to diplomatic and military initiatives that might bring this tragic war to an end.