A seismic shift is underway in the Asia-Pacific region due to China’s growing assertiveness, the increased threat from North Korea, and Russia’s unprovoked war in Ukraine. Most pronounced is the recent thaw in Japan-South Korea relations, which seeks to reverse more than a century of enmity and suspicion stemming from Japan’s colonization of Korea from 1910 to 1945.

The initiative for this rapprochement came from conservative South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, narrowly elected in March 2022 on a platform of closer ties with the United States and a tougher stance against North Korea and China. Mending long-frayed ties with Japan fits into Yoon’s broader strategic approach of strengthening relations with other democracies and neighbors.

The first clear sign of Yoon’s new stance came during his March 1, 2023, speech commemorating Korea’s March First Independence Movement. Although the public holiday celebrates leaders of Korea’s anti-colonization efforts, Yoon used the occasion to laud Japan and to call for greater cooperation.

“A century after the March First Independence Movement, Japan has transformed from a militaristic aggressor of the past into a partner that shares the same universal values with us…. Trilateral cooperation among the Republic of Korea, the United States and Japan has become more important than ever to overcome the security crises including North Korea’s growing nuclear threats and complicated global crises.”

Following that speech, Yoon took concrete steps to address some of the thorny issues dividing South Korea and Japan in recent years. One dispute concerns the estimated 8 million Korean laborers forced to work by Japanese companies before and during World War II.

South Korea’s Supreme Court in 2018 ordered two Japanese firms to pay 15 Korean workers who had sued for compensation for their wartime labor. The Japanese government rejected the decision, arguing that all wartime claims had been settled in a 1965 agreement, along with Japan’s payment of $300 million as restitution for its annexation of Korea. Relations between the two governments entered a downward spiral following the court’s ruling.

To resolve the dispute, South Korea’s Foreign Ministry on March 6 announced a plan to compensate forced laborers through a government fund to be financed by voluntary contributions from South Korean and Japanese companies. Although the plan met fierce public and political pushback in South Korea, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi applauded the move, noting that it "will help restore Japan-South Korea relations to a healthy state."

South Korea’s olive branch opened the way for the first bilateral summit in 12 years. President Yoon traveled to Tokyo March 16-17 for meetings with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, during which they discussed ways to strengthen economic, security, and people-to-people ties. And as if to underscore their shared concern about its nuclear missile program, North Korea fired two ballistic missiles that landed between the Korean Peninsula and Japan just hours before the summit began.

The summit appeared to break a logjam that had hindered closer relations. In rapid succession, Korea and Japan announced moves to resolve several problematic trade and security disputes.

Japan lifted export controls on materials essential for making semiconductors and digital display screens. In return, South Korea withdrew its complaint in the World Trade Organization challenging Japan’s restrictions as unfair trade. South Korea also moved to restore intelligence sharing with Japan, including on North Korean missile activity.

Other confidence-building steps announced during the Yoon-Kishida summit include resumption of security dialogues between foreign and defense ministries and increased cooperation on economic security and advanced science and technology.

This remarkable shift in relations between two countries with fraught histories comes on top of separate Japanese initiatives to strengthen its security posture: doubling defense spending; strengthening defense ties with Australia, India, America, and NATO countries; and augmenting its self-defense capabilities.

These developments are good news for the Biden Administration as it seeks to strengthen alliances with like-minded countries in the face of challenges from North Korea and the growing “no limits” partnership between China and Russia. The United States has long urged South Korea and Japan to resolve their differences in order to shore up wider Asia-Pacific security.

Domestic politics in Korea and Japan could still derail efforts to put the past behind. That said, in today’s very unsettled world, both countries have great motivation to overcome their long-standing divisions and forge a more positive future for bilateral relations. And the United States will be strongly urging them forward.