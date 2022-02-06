Joanna Shelton: The high price of COVID

COVID continues to wreak havoc on our lives in more ways than one. The sad human toll is well-known. But we’re also paying the price quite literally in the form of higher prices for a wide range of goods and services.

In the year through November 2021, prices rose between 6 and 7% depending on the measure used, the fastest pace since 1982.

At the same time, our economy expanded more rapidly than at any time since 1984, chalking up a 5.7% growth rate in 2021. The national unemployment rate, at 3.9% in December, is almost back to its pre-pandemic level. And Montana’s December unemployment rate of 2.5% is the lowest ever recorded.

Inflation is sometimes described as too much money chasing too few goods and services. The question for policymakers to answer is: is it too much money; too few goods and services; or a combination of the two that is causing prices to rise so sharply?

And when they think they have the answer, the next question is: what to do about it? Let’s take a closer look.

There’s certainly a lot of money circulating in our economy. Since early 2020, Presidents Donald Trump and Joe Biden signed bills passed by Congress providing trillions of dollars of funding for pandemic relief programs.

These bills offered direct assistance for workers, families, small businesses, and industries, and aimed generally to prevent a serious slowdown in the U.S. economy. The economy shrank 3.4% in 2020 nonetheless — the biggest decline since World War II demobilization in 1946 — but undoubtedly would have fallen more sharply without the added stimulus.

Our central bank also moved quickly to support a faltering economy. The Federal Reserve dropped interest rates to near zero, reducing the cost of borrowing for mortgages, auto loans and other consumer debt. The Fed also pumped money into the economy by buying large amounts of U.S. Treasury and mortgage-backed securities — a total of $2.5 trillion worth since February 2020.

These stimulative actions by policymakers came on top of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act signed into law in 2017 by then-President Donald Trump, which also put more money into the hands of individuals.

All that money held by people largely confined to their homes led to a sharp increase in demand for numerous goods, including food, toys and clothing, home electronics, and lumber and other home repair items.

The unexpectedly large surge in demand caught manufacturers unprepared. Many businesses were operating at lower capacity due to COVID-related staffing shortages. And the global nature of the disease meant that many parts suppliers in far-flung regions like Asia were also operating at reduced capacity.

Staffing disruptions at seaports, shortages of long-haul truck drivers, and other cogs in global supply chains led to shortages of critical components like computer chips for automakers and other users. Here at home, meatpackers and other food suppliers, producers of household goods, and other manufacturers struggled to meet strong demand for their products.

Many analysts expected these disruptions to be relatively short-lived as lockdowns eased, consumer demand returned to a more normal path, and businesses gradually restored fuller production levels. But they’re lasting longer than expected, in large part because new waves of COVID continue to wash over our populations.

As a result, inflationary pressures are taking a stronger hold on our economy (and economies around the world). Rents, wages, road haulage rates, the cost of ocean shipping and container leases are all on the rise, in some cases substantially so. And policymakers have taken note.

The Fed recently signaled it will fight back by raising interest rates — perhaps three or four times over the course of 2022 — to raise the cost of consumer borrowing. Our central bank also will scale back its large purchases of U.S. Government securities, thus removing some money from our economy.

The Fed faces a delicate balancing act. They want to tame inflationary pressures but don’t want to tip the economy back into recession. And because no two economic challenges are ever the same, there’s no master playbook to tell policymakers exactly how to tackle the latest challenge.

In its Jan. 26 statement, the Fed’s policymaking committee said this about their future approach:

“The Committee's assessments will take into account a wide range of information, including readings on public health, labor market conditions, inflation pressures and inflation expectations, and financial and international developments.”

Let’s hope they find the right balance and help prices and the economy return to a smoother glide path in 2022.

Joanna Shelton was Deputy Secretary General of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) in Paris; held senior positions in the executive branch and Congress in Washington, D.C.; and teaches occasionally at the University of Montana.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0