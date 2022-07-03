Joanna Shelton: World trade disorganization?

On June 12-16, ministers and senior officials from the World Trade Organization’s 164 members gathered in Geneva, Switzerland, for the WTO’s 12th Ministerial Meeting. It garnered little press attention and achieved little of substance, despite laborious negotiations on a number of pressing topics.

Created in 1995, the WTO succeeded the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT), a provisional pact which had governed trade, mostly in goods, since 1948. The WTO, as a formal organization, took its place astride the international economic “architecture,” which also includes the International Monetary Fund and World Bank.

Wider in scope than the GATT — covering trade in goods, services, and intellectual property — and possessing a stronger capacity to resolve disputes among members, the WTO was intended to usher in a new era of international trade expansion under rules that would apply equitably to large and small members alike.

The WTO also grew to include countries long excluded due to Cold War divides. After 15 years of difficult negotiation, China joined in December 2001. Russia followed in August 2012, with other former East Bloc countries affiliating in various years.

Since its inception, the WTO has sadly failed to accomplish any major trade liberalizing agreements, and its dispute settlement function has fallen into disrepair. The WTO’s problems stem from changes taking place within member countries, including the United States, and from a growing divide between some of its largest members.

Candidate and President Donald Trump, reflecting growing voter disenchantment with international trade and globalization, criticized the WTO as taking advantage of the United States and even threatened to withdraw from the trade body. He also blocked appointment of judges to a key WTO dispute settlement panel.

Although President Joe Biden holds more positive views about trade, he likewise has failed to agree to new judges for the appeals body, which now sits rudderless and unable to function.

The growing divide between market-oriented members, like America and Europe, and state-dominated economies like China and Russia has added further stress. The WTO is ill-equipped to resolve fundamental differences between economic systems. China under President Xi Jinping has reversed earlier measures liberalizing its economy and trade regime, and now embraces policies sharply at odds with WTO free trade principles.

Conflicting interests and attitudes held by India, Russia, and other countries also complicate the WTO’s ability to forge consensus on a host of trade issues facing members.

The recent ministerial meeting reached agreement on a number of matters, some of which had been under negotiation for decades. Members agreed to reduce certain fisheries subsidies to cut down on harmful overfishing; clarified rules allowing for suspension of patents for life-saving drugs like the COVID vaccine; extended a moratorium on tariffs on electronic commerce, such as e-books; and took modest steps in a few other areas. Members also committed to fix the dispute settlement system by 2024.

The ministerial’s main accomplishment appears to be keeping alive the prospect, however small, of further progress on these issues in the future. But with economies and politics in many member countries battered by COVID-related disruptions, and geopolitical tensions on the rise in many parts of the globe, it’s difficult to believe that conditions for finding common ground on these and even more contentious matters like climate change will improve in the months and years to come.

The WTO and its predecessor, the GATT, have played an important role in setting rules of the road for a broad diversity of member countries for many years and in resolving disputes among them. How effective it can be in the face of the difficult challenges now confronting it remains to be seen.

Joanna Shelton was Deputy Secretary General of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) in Paris; held senior positions in the executive branch and Congress in Washington, D.C.; and teaches occasionally at the University of Montana.

