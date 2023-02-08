Concerning Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks new Grizzly Bear Management Plan proposal, perhaps it's time for a different perspective. Being a member of the Glacier National Park trail crew from 1977 through 1984, has given this Montanan a perspective living with grizzly bears few people get to experience.

This was a time, remember, when bear spray did not exist. Within the NPS and the U.S. Forest Service no group of people, collectively, spend more time working and living in grizzly country than trail crew. Now go back over the last seven decades and count the number of hours and the number of miles logged by trail crew members in Glacier National Park, Yellowstone National Park and USFS, and you end up with a number of hours in the tens of thousands and miles the same. During those seven decades with all of those hours, and all of those miles not one member of the GNP, YNP or USFS trail crews has ever been killed by a grizzly bear.

Why? Education.

From our first day of orientation and through every season we worked on trails, we were educated that we were in the grizzly bear’s home and we were just temporary visitors. We were taught from day one the dos and don’ts of being in grizzly country. The most important thing we were taught was respect. We were never taught to fear them, just give them respect, and that meant taking things on their terms in their home.

In the early 1980s I had the opportunity to sit next to Dr. Chuck Jonkel at a U.S. House of Representatives Subcommittee hearing on grizzly bears in West Glacier. At that time Dr. Jonkel stated, “We already know everything we need to know to save these bears.” He went on to comment about the need for a healthy environment for the grizzly to continue to live and survive. Maintaining that healthy environment means education. Educating the masses the same way we on trail crew have been educated. So more than a bear management plan Montana FWP needs to develop a human grizzly bear education plan. It's not rocket science, it's just learning how to interact with another species. What is wrong with starting that education plan within the public school system at the kindergarten level?

Take it from someone who has been so close to grizzly bears I could have spit on them and they didn't know I was there, yet still here to tell the tale. Why? Again, education and respect.

On the subject of hunting, should grizzly bears be removed from federal protection under the Endangered Species Act, where is it written anywhere in the ESA that once an animal is removed from the ESA that they are to be hunted? In 1973 the general thinking in hunting grizzly bears was necessary to control the population and for sport. It is now 2023. Do you use the same phone you had in 1973? Are you wearing the same clothes you did in 1973? In 1973 there wasn't even a realistic thought of having a minority female vice president, or an openly gay man being a member of a Presidential cabinet. In 2023 we have both. With attitudes changing in so much of American life over the last 50 years, why should we maintain the attitude of hunting grizzlies to control the population and sport in 2023? We should not.

Should the federal government remove grizzly bears from protection under the ESA, in the state of Montana, let there be a 10 year moratorium on hunting grizzly bears from the date of their potential removal. During that 10 year hunting moratorium sustain a consistent and thorough education of the population in and near grizzly habitat that will continue to reduce human/bear conflicts. Over the last 47 years, without a hunting season, Montana FWP, NPS, USFS, and USFWS, have a proven track record of showing the public a responsible and pragmatic way to ensure the survival of the species with little in the way of human discomfort.