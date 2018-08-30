Senator John McCain’s passing has caused much of America to reflect upon the values that he exemplified. Whatever your political persuasion, you cannot look at the life and times of John McCain and not emerge with a sense of inordinate respect.
While John McCain twice failed to win the White House, his shadow looms over the presidency as no other. George W. Bush and Barack Obama, the men who vanquished McCain in 2000 and 2008, are scheduled to eulogize him prior to his burial near his beloved Naval Academy. They accepted the opportunity because of the character John McCain exhibited daily in the Congress, on the campaign trail, and in the Hanoi Hilton, during his nearly six years as a prisoner of war.
The Greek philosopher Heraclitus said that “character is destiny,” and that exemplified John McCain. McCain’s character is a model for ourselves, our children and our grandchildren. John McCain was a “mensch,” described in “Joys of Yiddish” as “someone to admire and emulate, someone of noble character…”
Yes, John McCain was a mensch. And Heraclitus was right, too. McCain’s character, the positive McCain characteristics that he personified, forged his destiny, marked his life and carried him through his journey of accomplishment for his nation.
Key among those characteristics, those values, were service, loyalty, independence and forthrightness/truthfulness.
Unfortunately, those characteristics stand in stark contrast to the lack of character and values on the part of the current occupant of the White House.
Service? It was about service that President John F. Kennedy said "ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country." Whether in the Navy, the Hanoi Hilton or Congress, no one ever doubted that John McCain’s life-long service was for his country and his fellow citizens, not for himself. Service. Character.
Loyalty? John McCain did not demand loyalty to him, he provided loyalty to others, demonstrated best when he was offered an early release from his cell of cruelty in Hanoi, but refused to go until all of his fellow prisoners were also released with him. Loyalty. Character.
Independence? John McCain’s independence was legendary, exemplified by the moniker “maverick.” He always tried to do the right thing as he saw it and was not tribal, crossing the aisle repeatedly to conduct the nation’s business. Whether with Ted Kennedy, Russ Feingold, Joe Lieberman, Joe Biden and many more, McCain partnered with whomever was necessary to get the job done. Inside the Republican Party he was a voice for what was right, whether as a decent person defending Barack Obama to campaign zealots who sought to demonize him, or standing against party orthodoxy, like when he cast his late-night, thumbs-down vote stopping the repeal of Obamacare. Independence. Character
Forthrightness/Truthfulness? They didn’t call his campaign bus the “Straight Talk Express” for nothing. McCain was always available to the press for whatever tough questions they might have. He told the press and the people what he thought, giving no quarter. He didn’t hedge or flip flop. He admitted when he had been wrong. He argued for what was right. He didn’t say one thing today and something different tomorrow. With John McCain, no one had to count daily lies, you could always count on the truth. Forthrightness/Truthfulness. Character.
While he was honored by more than a dozen major military medals, John McCain most proudly wore the names “citizen” and “Senator.” We would regret the loss of John McCain at any time, but we surely regret the loss of this real man of character in today’s unfortunate political reality show world. Character and contrast.