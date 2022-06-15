John Sommers-Flanagan: A clear and present danger

Montana State Superintendent Elsie Arntzen has mastered the Orwellian art of doublespeak. Back in May, Arntzen was caught on camera, pleaded no contest, and was cited for illegally passing a school bus. While claiming no memory of the incident, Arntzen made a glowing public statement about being “mindful... when our buses are picking up our precious children.”

Arntzen recently used Montana’s youth suicide and mental health problems to justify eliminating basic school counselor requirements in public schools. Cutting state requirements for school counselors — who, along with school psychologists, are the main mental health resource in schools — during a youth mental health crisis is particularly insensitive, even for Arntzen. No one but a master in Orwellian doublespeak and political manipulation would contemplate the idea. But Arntzen continues to push her destructive anti-public school and anti-child agenda with Voldemortian-level malevolence.

To justify eliminating statewide school counselor requirements, Arntzen provided a nearly incoherent 156-word paragraph. Her rationale is an embarrassment to her and her office, and would earn her a grade of “F” on a middle-school position paper. She wrote: “There are 31 states that do not mandate counselor ratios and these states are not leading the nation in suicide rates.” This sentence is irrelevant and reads like a bad rap song. Arntzen concluded: “This proves that schools are recognizing the mental health needs of students and that mandating a historic ratio is not necessary.”

Arntzen’s analysis shows a lack of basic statistical understanding and proves nothing. Based on similar faulty reasoning, we should provide public school oversight and school governance consistent with states that have the lowest suicide rates in the nation. Which states are those? New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Maryland. Arntzen’s logic can also “prove” that voting blue will reduce Montana’s suicide rates.

But this isn’t a political argument. This is an argument about the health, well-being, and educational future of Montana children. We don’t need political doublespeak. We need a state school superintendent who is forthright and who vigorously supports student mental health, safety, and academic achievement.

Arntzen likes to emphasize that she’s guided by the concept of local control. She wants more educational decision-making in the hands of parents and local school personnel. Although local input and parent-school collaboration are essential pieces of educational systems, excessive local control has many problems.

Local control is an appealing idea until your daughter has a learning disability, or your son is suicidal. Local control all but guarantees that children from low to middle income families will get subpar educational and academic services from well-meaning individuals who likely don’t have adequate professional expertise. Local control means local teachers are burdened with tasks like counseling, library services, and disability testing. Local control is a fantasy that Arntzen wants you to believe, possibly because she spends too much time around wealthy people who can buy whatever services they need to facilitate their children’s education and mental health.

Even worse, local control is undemocratic and un-American. Local control means idiosyncratic groups can implement extremist policies. To abandon state and national standards in favor of local control guarantees deteriorating educational outcomes, minimal mental health and disability support, and overburdened teachers. We need a superintendent who knows the difference between local control and local input.

The Montana Superintendent of Public Schools is an elected official, expected to further the health and well-being of our students and educational systems. This person should be an intelligent, well-intended leader and role-model. Based on her behavior — including the recent incident wherein she endangered Montana schoolchildren by illegally passing a school bus with its stop-arm extended, I believe Superintendent Elsie Arntzen is a clear and present danger to the health, safety, and education of Montana public school students.

No more doublespeak. Elsie Arntzen must go.

John Sommers-Flanagan is a clinical psychologist, professor of counseling at the University of Montana, and co-author of nine books. The views expressed in this editorial are his, and not representative of the University of Montana.

