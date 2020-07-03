Join government in fighting coronavirus

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One would think the illnesses and deaths from COVID-19 are enough for people to have to endure. Apparently serious illness and death are not adequate because politics and anger have also been thrown into this great American stew, apparently to satisfy those super-patriots among us. Somehow, some group from somewhere in this country decided the basest politics should be also be included in concocting the full scourge of this virus.

As near as I can understand it, here’s the deal: Progressives, Democrats, seem to be the ones wearing the masks without much complaining. The “always Trumpers,” Republicans mainly, are the ones refusing the masks and declaring that "government” is not going to tell them they should wear a protective mask.

You know, we all have significant lessons we learn through life. For me, one of those life lessons was political and it came early. I was a fourth grade student at Lincoln School in Butte when Harry Truman came to town. Even I, at the uninitiated age of 10, could tell the difference between milquetoast political candidates and a genuine kick-ass candidate like Truman. If people had suggested to him that “freedom” meant refusing to wear a face mask, even though it would likely protect one’s family and neighbors from a killer virus, Truman would have cussed and laughed that gang into the last election.