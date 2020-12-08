Join Tree of Life ceremony in remembering loved ones

Friends,
The time draws near for our annual Partners In Home Care Hospice Tree of Life Ceremony. We invite you to honor and remember the loved ones in your life who have died. Experience the Tree Lighting and Service online this year.
We know that remembering is closely linked to healing.
We invite you, at the onset of this holiday season, to join us online for the Tree of Life ceremony to honor, to heal and to remember. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic we will hold an online gathering this year for everyone's continued safety.
Please join us online for the 33rd Annual Tree of Life Ceremony tonight, Tuesday, Dec. 8, starting at 6:30 p.m. Please go to: www.PartnersInHomeCare.org/tree-of-life, and follow the instructions to LINK to the online gathering and service. This link will be available throughout the month of December.
The Tree of Life will stay illuminated in Rose Memorial Park every night until the New Year begins.
For over 30 years we have gathered in community to take time to remember our loved ones. And it is you who have helped create and sustain this beautiful celebration. We are glad you will be joining us online this year. We look forward to continuing this great tradition with you.
The virtual evening starts with a brief service and lighting of the Hospice Tree of Life. A complete Tree of Life Service will follow — on video — immediately afterwards.
We will share a similar service as we have in past years followed by viewing all the submitted names of your loved ones scrolling on the memorial banners.
We hope you will join us from the comfort of your home.
For more information on this year's virtual celebration please call us at (406) 728-8848.
Thank you.
Partners In Home Care (PHC) is a nonprofit agency serving western Montana since 1985. We are passionately committed to assisting clients and families in achieving optimal health, independence, and comfort through high-quality, cost-effective home and community health-related services.
Hospice supports a patient- and family-centered philosophy of care that accepts death as the final stage of life. When patients and physicians have decided against any further treatment or when no curative treatment is available, hospice helps patients live the rest of their lives as comfortably and well prepared as possible. Hospice focuses on relief from physical, emotional and spiritual suffering while promoting the dignity of terminally ill persons. Hospice care can be provided at home, in nursing homes, in assisted living facilities or even in hospitals for limited periods.
Amanda Yeoman writes on behalf of the Staff at Partners In Home Care.
