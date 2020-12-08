Join Tree of Life ceremony in remembering loved ones

Friends,

The time draws near for our annual Partners In Home Care Hospice Tree of Life Ceremony. We invite you to honor and remember the loved ones in your life who have died. Experience the Tree Lighting and Service online this year.

We know that remembering is closely linked to healing.

We invite you, at the onset of this holiday season, to join us online for the Tree of Life ceremony to honor, to heal and to remember. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic we will hold an online gathering this year for everyone's continued safety.

Please join us online for the 33rd Annual Tree of Life Ceremony tonight, Tuesday, Dec. 8, starting at 6:30 p.m. Please go to: www.PartnersInHomeCare.org/tree-of-life, and follow the instructions to LINK to the online gathering and service. This link will be available throughout the month of December.

The Tree of Life will stay illuminated in Rose Memorial Park every night until the New Year begins.