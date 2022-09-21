Jon Ellingson: Respect for the rights of women

Montana’s unique Constitution recognizes a right that was found in no other state constitution at the time it was written in 1972: the right of each of us to a life that supports our dignity. Our Constitution states that “The dignity of the human being is inviolable.”

An essential element of human dignity is the right to bodily autonomy. This brings me to the issue of the day: abortion rights.

When the U.S. Supreme Court overruled Roe v Wade, it rejected precedent of fifty years that guided women in making the most important and intimate decisions of their lives. By abandoning Roe, the Supreme Court stripped women of the right to make those decisions herself and transferred those rights to the government.

The Montana Supreme Court recognized these rights in the Armstrong case. Anti-abortion activists have called on the Court to overrule the case.

The zealots have taken a fixed aim against the rights that the Armstrong case recognized. Their strategy is three-fold. One focuses on statutory restrictions. The second envisions amending our Constitution. The third hopes to elect a compliant lackey to the Supreme Court who would vote to overrule Armstrong.

The upcoming election will tell whether any of these strategies will bear fruit. A top priority is the reelection Ingrid Gustafson. She must win her Supreme Court race agains James Brown, who was recruited by Gianforte to advance the extremists’ agenda.

On the legislative side, the Republicans must be prevented from reaching a total of 100 legislators in the next session. If they reach that number they will be able to submit constitutional amendments to the voters.

The importance of the next election cannot be overstated. The state must be prevented from invading the intimate space of a woman as she charts her reproductive life. I don’t like to speak with a partisan tone, but frankly a vote for a Republican now is a vote in favor of restricted abortion rights.

Let’s respect the dignity of Montana women. Let’s respect their right to bodily autonomy. Let’s get out the vote and elect only those who will respect a woman’s right to make the most intimate and personal decisions of her life on her own, without interference from the state.