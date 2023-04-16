As members of opposing parties in the Montana House of Representatives, we represent different communities and sometimes disagree passionately. But we’ve been proud to find common ground to provide urgently needed legal protections for tens of thousands of Montanans who live in mobile home parks.

Mobile home park residents are among the most hard-hit by the housing crisis. They invested substantial sums to buy their homes (which are known as “mobile” but are often difficult or impossible to move). A disproportionately large number are senior citizens and struggling on fixed incomes. Now, Montana’s mobile home parks are being bought by out-of-state private equity firms which are putting profits over the decent treatment of our fellow Montanans. Across the state — and in both of our communities — residents report rent spikes, lack of basic park maintenance, and surprise eviction notices that threaten them with homelessness. Residents priced out of their homes or facing deteriorating park conditions have few options, particularly since the availability of lots for mobile homes has declined in recent years.

The power imbalance between park owners and residents is dramatic and unlike those in other housing sectors. One leading park investor candidly likened owning a park to running a restaurant with customers chained to their booths. Under these circumstances, free market principles break down. We believe it’s the Legislature’s job to enact reasonable statutes that ensure the fair treatment of all Montanans.

Our House Bill 889, which passed the state House of Representatives on a solid bipartisan vote (57-42) was heard in the Senate Business and Labor Committee on April 12. If it passes committee and two votes in the full Senate, the House will need to agree to amendments before the bill goes to the Governor’s desk for his signature. The bill would enact protections for mobile home park residents that have been law for decades in many other states, including:

● Requiring residents to have the option of a year-long lease. Currently, the law governing mobile home parks mandates month-to-month leases.

● Mandating 60-days’ notice before changing lease terms or increasing rent.

● Requiring a 30-day turnaround for landlords to approve or deny the buyer of a manufactured home. Currently, there is no timeline, so landlords can delay until a deal falls through.

● Prohibiting landlords from substantially changing park rules from lease terms and requiring 60 days’ notice of a new rule before penalizing residents for violations.

● Doubling the time required to notify residents of land-use changes.

● Protecting resident organizations from interference by park owners.

● Protecting residents from retaliation for testifying before governing bodies or forming an association.

We’re confident that this legislation does not place an undue burden on park owners (Rep. Nikolakakos owns multiple mobile home parks himself), but rather strikes a fair balance between the property rights of mobile home owners and landlords.

Amid the toxic divisiveness that marks today’s politics, we hope that Montanans of all political stripes will join to make their voices heard in support of good policy for them and their neighbors.