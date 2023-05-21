Last week, Gov. Greg Gianforte vetoed our bill (HB 889) to strengthen the rights of Montanans living in mobile home parks. By doing so, he made clear that when it’s time to act, he stands with the wealthy and well-connected rather than with hardworking Montana families. Gov. Gianforte’s veto is the latest of many decisions he’s made that beg the question: is the governor out of touch with Montanans and their priorities and concerns, or does he simply not care?

When we returned home from Helena to meet with constituents, attend school board meetings, and sit in on neighborhood council discussions, we saw the disconnect between the governor's decisions and the real issues facing our communities. In addition to vetoing HB 889, Gov. Gianforte has rejected bipartisan legislation for basic infrastructure in our districts; proposed a budget that failed to address critical needs in our state, from widespread closures of nursing homes to a lack of affordable childcare options; and offered a tax plan that largely tips the scales to the wealthy few.

HB 889 garnered strong bipartisan support, after weeks of forging compromise. When the governor vetoed the bill, he sided with out-of-state private equity firms and a small number of landlords who want to keep the playing field tilted in their favor. Our bill was far from radical — it would have given mobile-home park residents 60 days’ notice before rent hikes, adequate notice before land-use changes, and safeguards for resident associations to meet without interference, among other basic protections.

In the rural parts of our districts, constituents are tired of dodging potholes deep enough to swallow a wheel and skidding on washboarded roads. The Legislature had a solution when it passed Senate Bill 442, which allocated funds to maintain county roads using a portion of marijuana tax revenue. The bill passed with support from 132 legislators of both parties, strong backing from 56 county commissions, and endorsements from a broad range of stakeholder groups. With his veto, the governor claimed it’s not the state’s responsibility to help maintain county roads. But he failed to offer a solution for our constituents who wear out their vehicles on trips to school and the grocery store.

For many Montana families, Gov. Gianforte’s misguided leadership has had more dire consequences. Hundreds of nursing home beds have been lost under his tenure because facilities can no longer afford to operate with Montana’s Medicaid reimbursement rates. Rather than increase rates to the amount identified by a study commissioned by his own administration, his budget drastically undercut the rates. He did this despite the fact that fully funding the provider rates would have been a small portion of the budget surplus, far less than what was spent on tax handouts for the wealthy. To prevent additional closures of nursing facilities, Democrats brought legislation to fully fund provider rates. The final budget, passed by the Legislature, but not yet approved by the governor, includes millions of dollars in additional provider rate funding.

As a result of the governor's tax bills, the Montanans who teach the next generation, keep us safe, and build our infrastructure will pay a higher state tax rate than an investment banker earning seven figures — thanks to the capital gains tax cut he touts. The governor’s tax rebate plan excludes the roughly 50% of our constituents who are renters, even though they pay property tax through their rent. And his income tax reduction is equivalent only to a dinner and a tank of gas for most families, while amounting to thousands of dollars a year for the highest earners. We believe that, if Jeff Bezos lived in Montana, he should pay a higher state tax rate than working and retired Montanans.

We invite the governor to visit our districts and ask mobile home park residents if they deserve 60 days’ notice before their rent is raised; ask the folks who drive county roads every day whether the state should chip in for maintenance; ask the Montanan whose mom has Alzheimer’s what they’ll do if the nursing home closes; and ask the fifth-grader how she’ll pay her school lunch debt. And when Gov. Gianforte goes out to dinner, he might ask the server which one of them should pay a higher state tax rate.