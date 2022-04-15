Jonathan Karlen: Montana GOP: Stop delegitimizing our courts

Last week, a Montana district court judge temporarily blocked four laws passed during the 2021 legislative session because they likely pose unconstitutional barriers to Montanans’ right to vote. In short, the laws would: 1) end same-day voter registration; 2) toughen voter ID requirements; 3) ban counties from distributing ballots to residents who will turn 18 within 30 days of an election; and 4) outlaw paid ballot-collection.

Montana GOP leaders were, predictably, opposed to the court’s decision. But rather than focus on the ruling’s merits, or lack of thereof, they sought to delegitimize the judge and stoke mistrust of our courts.

“It’s no surprise that a liberal judge appointed by Democratic governors ruled in favor of his political allies instead of Montanans who support voter ID and secure elections,” wrote Montana Senate President Mark Blasdel.

Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen asserted the judge sided with “beliefs from out-of-state attorneys funded with millions of dollars from the liberal machine…”

Montana Republican Party Chairman Don Kaltschmidt called the decision a “clear example of far-left judicial activism…”

These sentiments were applauded by Republican officials, candidates, and party leaders. Of course, we all have our First Amendment rights to disagree with a judge’s decision. But these assaults on the legitimacy of our courts, by baselessly alleging political motives to a judge, enter dangerous territory.

Blasdel’s mudslinging is premised on the fact that Judge Michael G. Moses was appointed by former Democratic Governor Steve Bullock. This concern about the integrity of politically appointed judges is surprising given Blasdel’s voting record. In 2021, he supported Senate Bill 140, which allows (Republican) Governor Greg Gianforte, and future governors, to handpick judges to fill court vacancies until the next election year — thus abolishing the non-partisan Judicial Nominating Commission. For nearly 50 years, the commission provided Montana governors with a rigorously vetted list of potential judges to fill vacancies.

A 2021 op-ed in the Flathead Beacon co-written by former Republican Secretary of State Bob Brown, Republican Gov. Marc Racicot, and eight-term Democratic Rep. Dorothy Bradley described the Judicial Nominating Committee that Sen. Blasdel voted to scrap as one that “provides the most assurance possible that those candidates most qualified by reason of judicial temperament, diligence and ethical conduct will be appointed by the governor to judicial office.” By contrast, under the law that Blasdel supported, the governor can select “any lawyer with zero regard for his or her qualifications, experience, integrity, record or judicial disposition,” the op-ed’s authors warned.

Patriotism, I believe, is accompanied by a responsibility to hold our institutions accountable. I encourage Republican leaders to explain the legal basis for their disagreement with the court’s decision and, if they wish, to appeal the case to the Montana Supreme Court. If voters believe the judge is biased, they can vote him out of office (in 2016, Judge Moses won his retention election with 84% of the vote).

If Republicans convince Montanans that judges they disagree with are corrupt, what happens when our neighbors choose not to abide by a court's decision? The party of “law and order” seems to be leading us down a lawless path.

Indeed, attacks on the judiciary are eroding Americans’ trust in our courts. 2021 polls show that only half of Americans trust the federal judiciary and that trust in state courts dropped from 76% in 2018, to just 64% in 2021.

We’ve seen too many examples around the world — Russia, Venezuela, and Egypt, to name a few — of what happens when courts are delegitimized and weaponized for political gain.

Yale Historian Timothy Snyder, in his book "On Tyranny" wrote: “It is institutions that help us to preserve decency… They fall one after the other unless each is defended from the beginning.”

Here in Montana, let's put the future of our state and nation over partisan politics by working in good faith to strengthen the legitimacy of our institutions.

Jonathan Karlen is a Democratic candidate running to represent House District 96. He has served as a Baucus Leader in the U.S. Senate, a Demmer Scholar with the Legislative Affairs Office of the U.S. Forest Service, and is a graduate student at the University of Montana.

